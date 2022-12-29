Announcing the Official Launch of ITOWU Mobile App in South Florida

ITOWU is a mobile-based application that allows users to connect with service providers for their motorized vehicles, at the push of a button.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITOWU is pleased to announce the launch of its exciting new app that immediately connects stranded motorists to service providers at the simple push of a button. Created to provide assistance for tow services, battery jumps, tire changes, tire plugs, fuel, as well as auto transport, the app will give users peace of mind while providing them with an unparalleled safety net.The app operates by allowing users and service providers to share their current locations. When service is required, the user is paired, not with the closest establishment, but with the closest physical provider that’s able to assist.According to company founder and CEO Patrick Baronvil, ITOWU offers the most affordable price, at speeds that are unmatched elsewhere.“Our users will leave the gruesome work of finding the nearest service provider to us, without going through the stress and uncertainty of having wait for hours when the unexpected happens,” says Baronvil. “We’ve created a community built on trust and dependence with each other, and are proud to offer the best roadside assistance service you could ever hope to find!”The app is exceptionally easy to use , and there is no need to call in if service is required. The user’s location is already known and once their destination is punched in, they are connected with the nearest service provider in the area, along with the amount that’s charged for that specific service. Additionally, safety features are built in, allowing the user to see a photo of the provider, together with their license plate and ratings from other customers.ITOWU is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, check out the website at www.itowu.com “Help is closer than you think!” Baronvil concludes.About the CompanyBased in South Florida, ITOWU is a newly released mobile-based application that allows users to connect with service providers for their motorized vehicles at the push of a button. The easy-to-use app provides assistance in tow services, battery jumps, tire changes, tire plugs, fuel, and more, offering peace of mind and a dependable safety net to drivers.