Propel – A Tech Platform Significantly Helping Small Businesses Grow Business
EINPresswire.com/ -- Propel is a powerful Lead Acceleration Engine that has created apt features to help businesses grow leads and expand its reach. The automated review collection process enables businesses to easily manage their contacts, automate lead generation and tracking, and professional email creation to obtain reviews.
Positive Reviews are an integral part of the decision making process, irrespective of the available formats. Though the credibility of audio and video reviews highly differ from the text reviews. Propel looks forward to incorporating one of the key factors that a customer demands in its journey i.e. convenience. It allows businesses to integrate reviews from across platforms to the central website, with suggestions about its strategic placement. Moreover, Propel gives the businesses the power to decide whether or not to showcase the negative reviews as customers can be unreasonable at times.
Propel is a perfect tool for businesses of all sizes or enterprises.It is more than just a reviews widget, given its unique features and ability to pose itself as a solution for multiple problems that aren’t yet encountered by other tools. Starting with, the engine supports the humanization of the business by creation, presentation and easy placement of video and audio reviews. Secondly, following-up is a time consuming process, Propel takes over the complete process by sending automated review requests to follow-up with customers. This way freeing time for core business activities. Lastly, Propel is easy to embed with the requirement of only a few lines of codes to align with the website and gives you detailed insights about who viewed the reviews and thereafter took action.
Propel is helping visitors turn into customers by sensing and leveraging the key areas. Along with Audio & Video reviews, messaging and call tracking makes it an all-in-one communication for small businesses. The reviews act as a bridge that fills in the gap of incomplete communication by imparting authentic statements by fellow customers. They are valuable resources in the initial stages of customer journey, when prospective customers are disposed to choosing a business competitor.
The cutting edge and convenient features allows a business to collect more reviews meaning a huge increase in lead generation. One of the ways to get more reviews is to compile Google business reviews and reviews from other platforms like Yelp, facebook and Zillow.
Propel not only helps businesses to win over customers but also uses credit points for the empowerment of employees to ask for customer reviews. The feature enables businesses to understand which of the employees is most appreciated by the customer through reviews and ratings.
To know more about Propel’s Lead Acceleration Engine or to get started with Free Basic Plan visit Propel.ly or call 510-431-9987.
Amit D.
Positive Reviews are an integral part of the decision making process, irrespective of the available formats. Though the credibility of audio and video reviews highly differ from the text reviews. Propel looks forward to incorporating one of the key factors that a customer demands in its journey i.e. convenience. It allows businesses to integrate reviews from across platforms to the central website, with suggestions about its strategic placement. Moreover, Propel gives the businesses the power to decide whether or not to showcase the negative reviews as customers can be unreasonable at times.
Propel is a perfect tool for businesses of all sizes or enterprises.It is more than just a reviews widget, given its unique features and ability to pose itself as a solution for multiple problems that aren’t yet encountered by other tools. Starting with, the engine supports the humanization of the business by creation, presentation and easy placement of video and audio reviews. Secondly, following-up is a time consuming process, Propel takes over the complete process by sending automated review requests to follow-up with customers. This way freeing time for core business activities. Lastly, Propel is easy to embed with the requirement of only a few lines of codes to align with the website and gives you detailed insights about who viewed the reviews and thereafter took action.
Propel is helping visitors turn into customers by sensing and leveraging the key areas. Along with Audio & Video reviews, messaging and call tracking makes it an all-in-one communication for small businesses. The reviews act as a bridge that fills in the gap of incomplete communication by imparting authentic statements by fellow customers. They are valuable resources in the initial stages of customer journey, when prospective customers are disposed to choosing a business competitor.
The cutting edge and convenient features allows a business to collect more reviews meaning a huge increase in lead generation. One of the ways to get more reviews is to compile Google business reviews and reviews from other platforms like Yelp, facebook and Zillow.
Propel not only helps businesses to win over customers but also uses credit points for the empowerment of employees to ask for customer reviews. The feature enables businesses to understand which of the employees is most appreciated by the customer through reviews and ratings.
To know more about Propel’s Lead Acceleration Engine or to get started with Free Basic Plan visit Propel.ly or call 510-431-9987.
Amit D.
Propel
+1 510-431-9987
amit@propel.ly