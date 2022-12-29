Dry January: Polls show surprising number of Americans take the challenge to start the year with an alcohol-free month
A new trend of quitting alcohol for the month of January, called Dry January, has surprising health benefits and a strong following.
The popularity of Dry January gives a great opportunity to try being alcohol-free”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry January started in the UK in 2013 as a public health campaign. The first year 4,000 people participated. In 2022, 35% of American adults, according to a CNN report, gave up drinking for the month.
Many studies have found that stopping, even short term, can have health benefits. Ninety-one percent of participants surveyed said they were doing it for health reasons.
Information on drinking alcohol can be confusing when some studies have found that a glass of red wine can help with cardiac issues. Where this runs into trouble is that few know that current Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that alcohol should only be consumed in moderation — up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. Most people who drink consume more than 1 drink a day.
To help the average casual drinker start to change habits, Dry January was started. By stopping for one month (whether January or any other month) many people improve their health and prevent dangers related to alcohol.
Excessive alcohol use is associated with several leading causes of death for adults in the United States yearly. Deaths of one in eight adults aged 20 to 64 years of age was attributed to excessive alcohol use, according to a Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) study.
According to WebMD, stopping drinking may lower your blood pressure, triglyceride levels and chances of heart failure, while improving your liver function and helping you to lose weight.
To educate people about the harms of alcohol, Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Washington, DC, chapter circulates booklets, gives lectures, and shows videos in partnership with other groups. The foundation is now urging people to try Dry January and see if they feel better physically and mentally by drinking non-alcoholic alternatives for a month.
“Our free materials help people understand the harm to their health from excessive alcohol consumption. The popularity of Dry January gives a great opportunity to try being alcohol-free,” said Thalia Ghiglia, Faith Liaison for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.
Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers materials about alcohol and other drugs in booklets called “The Truth About Drugs.”
Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization offering its materials in 22 languages which can be ordered through their website: www.drugfreeworld.org. Materials are available free to educators, police, community leaders and others. Their drug prevention materials consist of 13 different booklets, public service announcement videos and a unique documentary film, as well as an educator’s guide. The program addresses how drugs affect a person not only physically but also mentally, and give an individual enough data to make his own informed choice.
