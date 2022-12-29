VISIT MESA ADDS BEE EDUCATION AND AWARENESS CAMPAIGN TO AWARD-WINNING FRESH FOODIE TRAIL®
EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Mesa is sponsoring two beehives at Freeman Farms to support bee education and sustainability on their award-winning Fresh Foodie Trail® – a linked collection of culinary experiences at local farms that weaves visitors through Mesa, and into the surrounding towns of Queen Creek and Gilbert. Honeybees are responsible for the earth’s biodiversity and survival since they pollinate thousands of plants, trees, and flower species and help provide us with multiple food sources.
Visit Mesa is partnering with Alvéole, an international company, and using their global platform and beekeeping services to cultivate an environmental education opportunity for visitors to learn more about bee’s role — one in which encouraging love for bees will ultimately lead to ecological preservation. This effort is a collaboration focused on sustainability and how everyone can do their part to save urban bee colonies.
The bee hives are located at Freeman Farms, and while visitors are not granted access to the hives, they can geocache on the farm site as part of Visit Mesa’s Fresh Foodie Trail Geo Tour. In total, there are more than 10 stops on the geo tour that connects visitors to Mesa and the surrounding area’s farms and foodie attractions with exclusive collectible stickers representing each farm. The public can also receive hive updates on social media when they link to the hives online page: https://myhive.alveole.buzz/visitmesa. The social media page features regular updates on the colony and fun facts about what these bees are currently pollinating and their honey production.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Zoey Shircel, Associate Manager Media Relations, Visit Mesa
Direct: 480-682-3654, E-mail: zoey@visitmesa.com
Phoenix News Agent, Charlotte Shaff charlotte@themediapush.com

