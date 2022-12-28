Submit Release
Corteva Agriscience Subsidiary to Change Name in January

Corteva announced today its subsidiary E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company will change its name to EIDP, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corteva, Inc. CTVA announced today its subsidiary E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company will change its name to EIDP, Inc., consistent with its contractual obligations related to its separation from DowDuPont, Inc. The change will be effective January 1, 2023. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Corteva, Inc.

About Corteva
Corteva, Inc. CTVA is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.

