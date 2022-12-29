ROSE PARADE SECURED BY MERIDIAN

Rose Parade Rose Parade Float

UNIQUE BARRIER DESIGN PROTECTS TENS OF THOUSANDS OF PARADE-GOERS

Our priority continues to be the safety of our participants, our volunteers, our guests and our staff and everyone in producing these events.” — Tournament of Roses CEO, David Eads

PASADENA, CA, US, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s favorite parade, the Rose Parade through the streets of Pasadena, will have a powerful guardian this year. On every cross street of the five-and-a-half-mile route, Meridian Rapid Defense Group’s unique Archer 1200 Barriers will be standing guard.

The protection of people in crowded spaces has become the highest priority for event organizers. Recent tragedies where out of control vehicles were driven into crowds highlight the need for increased security at such events.

“Along the parade route we will have nearly 600 of our barriers,” said Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO. “With a top security rating from the Department of Homeland Security, the barriers sit quite discreetly at all the intersections, compared to the old days when the more primitive concrete and orange water barriers were used for the same purpose.”

The mobility of the Archer 1200 Barrier (it can be wheeled into place by one person) saves the parade organizers time and money to secure the parade route. At the same time the barriers, with the highest pass in crash testing, create a near impenetrable line of defense in case a rogue vehicle tries to break through into a crowded space.

On the night before the parade, Meridian’s team members will roll in the barriers and in a period of barely a few hours, will create a tight ring of security around the entire parade route. When the crowds arrive, they can do so knowing they are safe behind this tested security cordon.

Highlighting the need for a safe and enjoyable day for the large crowds, Pasadena Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson said the parade route will feature heavy security. “Safety for everyone on the day is paramount,” he said.

The Archer barriers are now a common sight at sporting events across the U.S. Many NFL and MLS stadiums have chosen to be protected by Meridian along with NASCAR tracks and parade organizers.

As Tournament of Roses CEO David Eads explained, “Our priority continues to be the safety of our participants, our volunteers, our guests and our staff and everyone in producing these events.” Meridian Rapid Defense Group is proud to be part of that plan.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

