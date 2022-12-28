Leafy8’s Presence at Alternative Products Expo 2022 - Tampa, Florida

The Leafy8 Team educates consumers about their Delta 8 & Delta 9 products during Alt Pro 2022. Alternative Products Expo 2022 in Tampa, Florida One of the partners from Leafy8 conversing with an interested Alt Pro 2022 attendee.

Alternative Products Expo Explained

The founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings.

Today, USA CBD Expo has expanded its show to include a wider range of alternative products, such as kratom, mushrooms, energy beverages, hemp derivatives, and pretty much every kind of product disrupting traditional markets today.

This was the idea that sparked what is now known as Alternative Products Expo. By bringing the alternative community together, they seek to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.

Leafy8’s Presence at Alternative Products Expo 2022

Major players attend these shows, and among them is Leafy8 – who manufactures and distributes premium Delta 8, Delta 9, HHC & CBD products to consumers and businesses alike. Leafy8 was certainly in attendance at this year’s 2022 Alternative Products Expo in Tampa, FL, where store owners, brand representatives and enthusiasts come together for a weekend of networking while keynote speakers address poignant issues such as the future of the alternative products industry and other new developments.

Leafy8 stands proudly next to the biggest brands in the industry at this convention. Leafy8’s products are well-known to be made with high quality ingredients. This is backed by publicly posted third-party lab results and numerous positive reviews from resellers and consumers alike.

Backed by scientific standards, Leafy8 tests its products at a DEA-registered facility. Also, everything from this company is made in an FDA-registered facility to ensure quality and safety standards are maintained. In attendance alongside the partners this year, the Leafy8 Team was in full effect educating the general public, store owners and other hemp enthusiasts about the company and its products during the Alternative Products Expo in Tampa, Florida this year.

In fact, Leafy8 already has plans to be in attendance at the next Alternative Products Expo in March 2023.

You can visit Leafy8’s website at https://leafy8.com or visit their storefront at:

222 Wilshire Blvd

Casselberry, FL 32707