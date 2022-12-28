Passage Immigration Law Welcomes Henry Rodriguez to the Firm

Henry brings nearly two decades of experience practicing immigration law with a focus on complex family immigration litigation matters

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passage Immigration Law – the Portland, Oregon-based full-service law firm on a mission to enable people to achieve their full potential by living globally – is pleased to announce the addition of Henry Rodriguez to its legal team.

After graduating cum laude from the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida in 2004, Henry has practiced immigration law with a focus on complex family immigration litigation matters. He has successfully represented clients in a wide range of circumstances, from affirmative asylum and humanitarian parole cases to advising on family-based immigration and student visa applications.

“Henry’s deep breadth of legal experience, international outlook, and focus on family immigration litigation makes him an excellent addition to the Passage team,” said Erick Widman, Founder and Attorney at Passage Immigration Law. “Since joining us in August, he has already proven how adept he is at helping clients navigate our country’s opaque and byzantine immigration system.”

Henry is a member of the State Bars of Oregon, Florida, and Minnesota. He is also a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and currently the Unauthorized Practice of Law Liaison for the AILA Oregon Chapter.

About Passage Immigration Law

Passage Immigration Law was established as a different kind of law firm and is on a mission to enable people to achieve their full potential by living globally. While for many this means being able to work and live in the United States, the largest and most innovative economy in the world, attorneys at Passage believe strongly that this also means constantly thinking about the rest of the world and considering its needs and unique strengths. After all, we are all better off when we live as one international community.