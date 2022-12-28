Submit Release
GL Enhances Quad Port Ethernet Tester

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced Quad Port Ethernet Tester – PacketExpert™ 1G.

[For illustration refer to, https://www.gl.com/images/packetexpert-1g-web-pod-tn.jpg]

PacketExpert™ is a portable Ethernet / VLAN / MPLS / IP / UDP tester. Each port provides independent testing at wire speed. It can conduct Bit Error Rate Testing, RFC 2544, Loopback, Packet Recording and Playback, Multi-stream UDP/TCP traffic generation and ITU-T Y.1564 testing for verifying service level agreements. GL can also provide supporting SFPs and cables for a ready to use test solution.,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Main Features

  • Wirespeed Bit Error Rate Testing (BERT)
  • User configurable traffic rates and frame sizes
  • RFC 2544 - Throughput, latency, frame loss, and back-to-back performance tests
  • Available in Portable or Rackmount configurations. Rack-based variants provide up to 12 or 24 ports housing multiple PacketExpert™ devices
  • Easily control multiple devices and ports from a single Graphical User Interface
  • Automation, remote operation, and multi-site connectivity using C# and Python clients
  • Supports both smart loopback (auto layer detection) and user-defined layer-wise loopback capabilities for incoming traffic
  • Can function as a wirespeed Ethernet tap to capture and filter real world traffic, generate triggers based on filters, and transmit filtered/aggregated/modified packets for deep packet inspection
  • Wirespeed Capture and Playback testing provides Packet Capture, Filter, Aggregate, and Storage features
  • Supports industry standards PRBS patterns 29-1, 211-1, 215-1, 220-1, 223-1, 229-1, and 231-1, and constant patterns like all ones, all zeroes, alternate ones-zeroes and user-defined test patterns ranging between 1 to 32 bits
  • Provides various vital measurements such as Bit Error Rate, Bit Error Count, Sync Loss Count, Sync Loss Seconds, and Error Free Seconds

Recent Enhancements

  • BERT:
    • Option to disable Auto-negotiation for 1000Base-T (1000 Mbps Electrical)
    • Added additional 1000Base-T Interface parameters when Auto Negotiation is disabled
    • Enhanced to support burst mode traffic generation ability
  • Packet Recording and Playback applications:
    • Multi-device support capability
  • RFC 2544:
    • Added measured Latency display for both Store/Forward and Bit Forward methods
  • ITU-T Y.1564 testing:
    • Multi-device support capability
  • Client Application Programming Interface (API)s:
    • Added new APIs for ports with 1000BaseT forced speed parameters, starting/stopping BERT on multiple ports together

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,
Vikram Kulkarni, PhD
Phone: 301-670-4784 x114
Email: info@gl.com


Primary Logo

