GL Enhances Quad Port Ethernet Tester

“PacketExpert™ is a portable Ethernet / VLAN / MPLS / IP / UDP tester. Each port provides independent testing at wire speed. It can conduct Bit Error Rate Testing, RFC 2544, Loopback, Packet Recording and Playback, Multi-stream UDP/TCP traffic generation and ITU-T Y.1564 testing for verifying service level agreements. GL can also provide supporting SFPs and cables for a ready to use test solution.,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Main Features

Wirespeed Bit Error Rate Testing (BERT)

User configurable traffic rates and frame sizes

RFC 2544 - Throughput, latency, frame loss, and back-to-back performance tests

Available in Portable or Rackmount configurations. Rack-based variants provide up to 12 or 24 ports housing multiple PacketExpert™ devices

Easily control multiple devices and ports from a single Graphical User Interface

Automation, remote operation, and multi-site connectivity using C# and Python clients

Supports both smart loopback (auto layer detection) and user-defined layer-wise loopback capabilities for incoming traffic

Can function as a wirespeed Ethernet tap to capture and filter real world traffic, generate triggers based on filters, and transmit filtered/aggregated/modified packets for deep packet inspection

Wirespeed Capture and Playback testing provides Packet Capture, Filter, Aggregate, and Storage features

Supports industry standards PRBS patterns 2 9 -1, 2 11 -1, 2 15 -1, 2 20 -1, 2 23 -1, 2 29 -1, and 2 31 -1, and constant patterns like all ones, all zeroes, alternate ones-zeroes and user-defined test patterns ranging between 1 to 32 bits

Provides various vital measurements such as Bit Error Rate, Bit Error Count, Sync Loss Count, Sync Loss Seconds, and Error Free Seconds



Recent Enhancements

BERT: Option to disable Auto-negotiation for 1000Base-T (1000 Mbps Electrical) Added additional 1000Base-T Interface parameters when Auto Negotiation is disabled Enhanced to support burst mode traffic generation ability

Packet Recording and Playback applications: Multi-device support capability

RFC 2544: Added measured Latency display for both Store/Forward and Bit Forward methods

ITU-T Y.1564 testing: Multi-device support capability

Client Application Programming Interface (API)s: Added new APIs for ports with 1000BaseT forced speed parameters, starting/stopping BERT on multiple ports together



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

