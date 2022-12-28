Leafy8 Explains the New Compound, Delta-8

Leafy8 Demystifies Delta 8 The differences between Delta 8 and Delta 9 - Leafy8 Brand

The experts from Leafy8 demystify the new compound "Delta 8".

Delta-8 has been available commercially since 2018, and many consumers have been flocking to businesses like Leafy8 that don't require a medical card to make a purchase.” — Seth K.

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta-8 Demystified by Leafy8

Delta-8 (short for delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol) is one of over 100 cannabinoids that are produced naturally by the cannabis plant. Cannabinoids are the active compounds that come from both marijuana and hemp. Each individual cannabinoid has unique properties and effects.

Unlike the better-known cannabinoids like CBD and Delta-9, only small amounts of Delta-8 are produced by the plant itself.

However, recent advancements in cannabis extraction and conversion processes have made it possible for pure Delta-8 to be isolated and made into products for consumers.

Delta-8 can probably best be described as a less potent, more uplifting and clear-headed version of Delta-9.

The difference between Delta-8 and Delta 9 is minor from a scientific perspective. A double carbon bond exists in the 8th position of the molecular chain for Delta-8 versus the 9th position for Delta 9.

Potential Benefits of Delta-8

Based on the limited research to date and feedback from current users, Delta-8 products may be an option worth considering for those:

• Those who wish to use a natural product that is more potent than CBD but less potent than the "traditional" option

• Who have benefitted from using Delta-9 but don’t want the intense feeling that comes with it

It is highly recommended that you consult with your physician before using Delta-8, especially if you have medical conditions or take prescription medications.

Effects of Delta-8

Based on reports from users, using Delta-8 can indeed result in psychotropic effects similar to Delta-9. The intensity of those effects vary by person and also depends on how much you’ve consumed.

If you want to avoid the effect of feeling an intense “high”, it is recommended that you take Delta-8 in small amounts at first. This is especially true if you are just starting out and not sure what to expect.

Over time, you will get a better understanding of how your body reacts to Delta-8 and be better able to decide how much you should be taking for your desired results.

Legality of Delta-8 Across The United States

Delta-8 is federally legal and legal in most states in the United States thanks to H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill.

The 2018 Farm Bill specifically made all derivatives, isomers, and cannabinoids in hemp legal, provided the final product has less than 0.3% Delta-9.

For reference, Delta-8 is an isomer of CBD, a derivative of hemp and CBD, a cannabinoid found in hemp, and all Delta-8 products are required by Federal Law to contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 by dry weight.

Another thing to consider is the Federal Analogue Act, which is part of the Controlled Substances Act, because Delta 8-THC is listed. This is where the 2018 Farm Bill is especially helpful, as it also includes an amendment to the Controlled Substances Act, explicitly removing all tetrahydrocannabinols (like Delta-8) that are found in hemp. In short, Delta-8 is legal on a federal level, however many states have taken independent legislative action to outlaw or restrict the sale of Delta-8 products within their borders.

Here is a list of the states that currently do not prohibit the sale and use of Delta 8, as of December 2022:

• Alabama

• Arizona

• Arkansas

• Florida

• Georgia

• Hawaii

• Illinois

• Indiana

• Kansas

• Kentucky

• Maine

• Massachusetts

• Mississippi

• Missouri

• Nebraska

• New Hampshire

• New Jersey

• New Mexico

• North Carolina

• Ohio

• Oklahoma

• Pennsylvania

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Virginia

• Washington

• Washington DC

• West Virginia

• Wisconsin

• Wyoming