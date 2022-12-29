O'Hara Law Firm Represents Personal Injury Victims in Houston, Texas
In Houston, the O'Hara Law Firm assists clients with personal injury claims to obtain the fair compensation and justice they deserve.
Patrick went above and beyond expectations, while handling an extremely fragile case for myself and my family... [He] stayed on top of all aspects of the case from beginning to finish.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobody leaves their house knowing what will happen next. But someone else's negligence or recklessness, such as a driver who sped up despite seeing the red light, can cause personal injury. Life becomes challenging after an accident. One has to deal with physical and psychological damages and financial difficulties, which can lead to disability and unemployment. The challenges don't end there; it can become more difficult to pay medical bills, negotiate with insurance providers, and seek justice and rightful compensation from the wrongful parties. Injured people and their loved ones can feel overwhelmed by these aspects. In those moments, an experienced personal injury attorney can offer legal counsel and apply applicable laws to secure justice and compensation from the party at fault. For instance, the O'Hara Law Firm in Houston, Texas, specializes in personal injury lawsuits and offers a free consultation for victims and their families to devise a legal strategy that ensures favorable outcomes.
Know that personal injury law is there to assist victims in seeking justice and rightful compensation from the wrongful party. The "personal injury law" in the USA describes the legal protections afforded to those who have been hurt due to the negligence of another party. Commonly referred to as tort law, it governs personal injury claims and allows victims to sue for compensation for their physical and property damage. Injured parties can file a claim for damages against those they believe are accountable under tort law. Vehicle accidents, trips and falls, medical negligence, and faulty products are some of the various sources of personal injury claims. It's not uncommon for questions of liability, causation, and damages to arise in individual injury cases, adding another layer of complexity to an already difficult situation. For these reasons, hiring an experienced attorney specializing in tort law is undoubtedly a good idea.
Anyone who suffers an accident due to the negligence of another may file a personal injury lawsuit to seek financial compensation for such injuries. In a personal injury lawsuit, the burden of proof falls on the injured party (the plaintiff), who must show that the defendant responsible for the harm was negligent or at fault in some other way. The plaintiff may be awarded compensation for their injuries, medical bills, lost pay, and emotional distress if they can prove liability. But the success of a personal injury lawsuit very much depends on the legal expertise of a lawyer. Therefore, choosing an attorney with relevant experience and a successful track record in winning individual injury cases becomes essential. With years of experience and a unique approach to dealing with complex personal injury lawsuits, Patrick O'Hara has earned a solid reputation in Houston, Texas. He provides free consultation to understand the specific situation and merit of the case and determine the best possible way to deal with legal hurdles to secure a favorable outcome for personal injury victims and their families.
"Patrick went above and beyond expectations, while handling an extremely fragile case for myself and my family... [He] stayed on top of all aspects of the case from beginning to finish." - Clayton
After considering the potential of the personal injury lawsuit, an attorney prepares the best course of action to secure justice and compensation for the client. A professional lawyer starts with investigating the accident and claim and various other tasks, as listed below:
● Investigate the accident or incident that caused the injury: Personal injury lawyers will gather evidence, including witness statements, photographs, and medical records, to help establish what happened and who was at fault.
● Negotiate with insurance companies: Personal injury lawyers will communicate with the insurance company on behalf of their client to try to reach a settlement agreement.
● File a lawsuit: If a settlement cannot be reached, the personal injury lawyer may file a lawsuit on behalf of their client to seek damages through the courts.
● Represent the client in court: If the case goes to trial, the personal injury lawyer will represent their client in court, presenting evidence and arguments to support their claim.
● Advise the client: Personal injury lawyers will provide their clients with legal advice and guidance throughout the process. It may include explaining the legal options available, helping the client make informed decisions, and advising them on the best course of action.
Many reputable Houston lawyers understand that paying a legal fee can be challenging for personal injury victims and their families, who are already going through emotional upheaval and paying medical bills. For instance, Dr. Romin Tamanna and other lawyers at O'Hara Law Firm offer no pay until the settlement. These personal injury attorneys typically work on a contingency fee basis, meaning they do not charge their clients an hourly or flat rate. Instead, they take a percentage of the damages recovered in the case. This percentage is usually around 33% of the total damages recovered, but it can vary. Expenses, such as those for submitting paperwork with the court or hiring an expert witness, may be added to the final bill for a personal injury case. The client typically does not have to pay these costs upfront since they are reimbursed for them out of the damages awarded in the case.
Before signing a retainer agreement with a personal injury attorney, read it well and understand everything included. Asking everything before hiring a personal injury attorney to understand the costs and payment structure is vital to avoid surprises later. As no two people share the same personality or tastes in food, not every law firm has the expertise or experience required to handle a personal injury lawsuit. The O'Hara Law Firm provides clients with the experienced legal counsel they deserve, no matter how simple or easy their injury worries may be. The Houston-based firm offers a free consultation to determine the feasibility of a successful lawsuit. Once selected, its experienced attorneys do everything possible to secure the rightful justice and compensation for personal injury victims.
About O'Hara Law Firm
Those dealing with a personal injury and looking to file a lawsuit against the wrongful parties can trust the O'Hara Law Firm, a legal team of experienced lawyers in Houston that fights for the compensation and justice one deserves. They have provided clients with the professional legal counsel they need for over a decade. The Houston-based firm specializes in automobile, dog bite, premise liability, and personal injury lawsuits.
