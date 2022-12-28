Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,406 in the last 365 days.

PG&E Pays Over $339 Million in Property Taxes to 50 California Counties

Semi-annual Payments are 9% Higher Than Prior Year

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the second half of 2022, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) paid property taxes of over $339 million to the 50 counties where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16 million Californians.

"Property tax payments are just one of the many ways PG&E helps drive our hometown economies and supports essential public services like education, public health and public safety," said Chris Foster, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer for PG&E. "These payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system, and to better mitigate against wildfire risk."

PG&E's payments of more than $339 million covers the period from July 1 to December 31, 2022. Total payments for the fiscal property tax year of July 1, 2022, to, June 30, 2023, will be more than $678 million — an increase of more than $57 million, or 9%, compared with the prior tax year.

The increase in property tax payments reflects PG&E's continuing investments to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability, and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California.

PG&E supports the communities it serves in a variety of ways. In 2022, PG&E and the PG&E Corporation Foundation contributed $25 million to communities throughout Northern and Central California to enhance educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness. This included more than $1 million in relief to communities and small businesses for COVID 19 impacts. PG&E employees provide volunteer services in their local communities. The company also offers a broad spectrum of economic development services to help local businesses grow.

PG&E's First Installment of Property Taxes Paid by December 12, 2022

  • Alameda - $44,111,425
  • Alpine - $92,743
  • Amador - $1,358,854
  • Butte - $7,176,104
  • Calaveras - $1,561,514
  • Colusa - $4,688,592
  • Contra Costa - $26,080,535
  • El Dorado - $2,452,003
  • Fresno - $22,560,168
  • Glenn - $1,162,585
  • Humboldt - $5,831,568
  • Kern - $12,006,258
  • Kings - $1,993,743
  • Lake - $1,162,207
  • Lassen - $76,494
  • Madera - $3,103,658
  • Marin - $6,544,632
  • Mariposa - $490,689
  • Mendocino - $2,655,347
  • Merced - $5,252,016
  • Modoc - $266,409
  • Monterey - $5,479,483
  • Napa - $5,158,437
  • Nevada - $1,838,800
  • Placer - $8,244,424
  • Plumas - $3,110,413
  • Sacramento - $10,130,645
  • San Benito - $1,054,581
  • San Bernardino - $2,173,837
  • San Diego - $3,870
  • San Francisco - $16,484,926
  • San Joaquin - $17,252,886
  • San Luis Obispo - $7,527,379
  • San Mateo - $19,218,876
  • Santa Barbara - $1,512,646
  • Santa Clara - $43,674,171
  • Santa Cruz - $2,643,039
  • Shasta - $7,612,999
  • Sierra - $172,300
  • Siskiyou - $124,214
  • Solano - $8,591,176
  • Sonoma - $11,254,657
  • Stanislaus - $3,499,282
  • Sutter - $1,903,727
  • Tehama - $1,950,625
  • Trinity - $289,032
  • Tulare - $704,873
  • Tuolumne - $1,158,801
  • Yolo - $3,905,974
  • Yuba - $1,964,641

          Total payments -- $339,268,256

About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation PCG, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and pge.com/news.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-pays-over-339-million-in-property-taxes-to-50-california-counties-301710702.html

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

You just read:

PG&E Pays Over $339 Million in Property Taxes to 50 California Counties

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.