CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSP, GNRC and DAKT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering ; and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and October 31, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 9, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by TuSimple's co-founder, Mo Chen; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without the approval of TuSimple's board of directors or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the internal investigation by its board of directors into the Company's ties to Hydron, which commenced in July 2022; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac Holdings Inc. common stock between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 30, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (1) despite defendant's claims that "safety is paramount", Generac's SnapRS units, which are components for rapidly shutting down solar devices in certain dangerous situations, were defective; (2) Generac did not timely record warranty liabilities resulting from the defective SnapRS units; and, (3) despite assurances to the contrary, the Company's sales to channel partners were highly concentrated in a single partner.

Daktronics, Inc. DAKT

DAKT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 10, 2022 - December 6, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 21, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Daktronics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics' ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company's deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

