Radcliff Wire Introduces Half-Oval and Crescent Shaped Mandrel Wire

BRISTOL, Conn., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radcliff Wire Inc. announces its availability of precision designed half-oval and crescent shaped mandrel wire to aid in the production of multi-lumen balloon catheters, stents, and other critical medical devices.

Multi-lumen catheters are lifesaving medical devices used in liquid embolization to help prevent reflux and to deploy coils in stents, but the process of creating the catheters and stents has always been expensive. To keep the shape of the tubing within specifications, a long process of milling and welding mandrel wire was necessary.

Mandrel wire that is precision formed into a half-oval or crescent shape eliminates this processing. It allows the multi-lumen tubing to maintain its shape when exposed to heat or welding, which saves time and cuts costs while preserving the dimensional tolerances required for the apparatus.

Radcliff Wire has devoted years of intensive research to perfecting this complex manufacturing process. The company is one of very few producers of precision shaped mandrel wire in the United States and is globally recognized as an industry leader in its design and manufacture. Radcliff Wire's precision wire shaping techniques have enabled production of shaped Mandrel wires from .005 to .050 thick, while holding very tight tolerances on all dimensions of many different designs.

The company offers multiple wire shapes and products for use as a mandrel when making inflation lumen balloon catheters. The company provides shaped, PTFE coated, Parylene coated, and bare Stainless Steel mandrel wire in a variety of shapes and lengths.

"My father, Don Radcliff, started Radcliff Wire in 1959 to help spring manufacturers obtain special-shaped wire that wasn't available anywhere else. I think he'd be proud to know that six decades later we're still offering products that are difficult for manufacturers to find elsewhere. Our half-oval and crescent shaped Mandrel wires for medical device manufacturers are good examples of this," Radcliff Wire President Charlie Radcliff says.

For more than 60 years, Radcliff Wire Inc. has provided the highest quality custom shaped wire for the medical, industrial, aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries. Working with over 60 different metals, they produce special shaped wire for customer products. An ISO 9001 certified manufacturer, Radcliff Wire is a wire supplier for a wide range of special products.

