Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,352 in the last 365 days.

Tarps Now® Releases Guide for use of Tarp Cover Protection

Company releases information supporting use of protective coverings using tarp applications

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new Guide for the use of Tarp Cover Protection. Information found in the guide details each tarp type discusses a variety of basic features including UV ray, tear, abrasion, grease, rot, mold, and mildew resistance. It is these qualities that help make tarp covers so effective offering great protection from the elements, sun, debris, grommets and other features. Tarp material types are also discussed.

For example, the guide covers the use of poly tarps which provide ease of handling, durability, and affordability while being waterproof. Vinyl tarps are extremely strong, long-lasting, and waterproof. Canvas tarps provide durability, versatility, and breathability. Mesh tarps are lightweight while being exceptionally strong, generate safe shade, and comfortable airflow.

The Tarp Cover Guide also includes information relating to Waterproof Tarps, Water Resistant Tarps, Fire Retardant Tarps and Anti-Static Tarps, as well as UV Ray Resistance, Tear Resistance, Puncture Resistance, Acid Resistance, Grease Resistance, Rot Resistance, Mold and Mildew Resistance found on other pages available on the Tarps Now® website. Product information is as follows:

Product Information:

https://www.tarpsnow.com/waterproof-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/mesh-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/canvas-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/concrete-curing-blankets.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-resistant-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/shade-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-tarps-covers.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/sale.html

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Michael Dill
Tarps Now, Inc.
+1 8888001383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Tarps Now® Releases Guide for use of Tarp Cover Protection

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.