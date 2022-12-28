VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Issues Tips in Recognition of National Identity Theft Prevention Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing tips to help protect Floridians in recognition of National Identity Theft Prevention and Awareness Month. The Federal Trade Commission received 1.4 million reports of identity theft last year, with more than 100,000 reports coming from Floridians. With hackers lurking online, it is important that Floridians take steps to protect personal and financial information while using the internet.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We should always be vigilant against hackers and those looking to steal personal and financial information. In recognition of National Identity Theft Prevention and Awareness Month, I’m encouraging Floridians to take steps to protect themselves from identity thieves.”
To keep personal and financial information safe from identity thieves, Floridians should:
Order and closely review a free credit report from each national credit reporting agency once a year;
Abstain from emailing personal or financial information;
Browse and purchase items online using only a secure connection. Never use autofill feature when filling out online forms, unless it is on a trusted site;
Use anti-virus software, anti-spyware and a firewall;
