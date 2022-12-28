Tulsa's Murph 2.0 Recycling Facility, Equipped with Recycling AI Robots, Takes on Its First Holiday Rush After 2021 Fire
This Unboxing Christmas season marks the first for the new and improved Murph 2.0 recycling facility to process Oklahoma's holiday recyclables.
The State's first mixed recyclables processing facility is equipped with state-of-the-art AI Robotics & advanced Optical Sorters, making it Oklahoma's most technologically advanced recycling facility.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Unboxing Christmas season marks the first for the new and improved Murph 2.0 recycling facility to process Green Country's holiday recyclables. The facility was closed for several months after a April 2021 fire, left it inoperable. The facility has been processing 8.4 million pounds of recyclables per month since March. The State's first mixed recyclables processing facility is equipped with state-of-the-art AI Robotics and advanced Optical Sorters, makes it Oklahoma's most technologically advanced recycling facility. The Murph 2.0 is ready to process the increased volume of holiday recyclables Tulsans place in their recycle cart.
— Robert Pickens, VP of Recycling
Now that Christmas is over, the folks at American Waste Control are preparing the new and improved MRF Material Recovery Facility, AKA Feed Mr. Murph, for its highest volume time of the year.
"Historically, the days after Christmas and New Year's are really our busiest time," says Robert Pickens, Vice President of Recycling for American Waste Control. "That's when all that wrapping paper, cardboard, and other recyclables from the holidays start coming in from across Tulsa."
American Waste Control encourages residents to recycle post-holiday recyclables instead of tossing them into the trash.
Examples of specific items the company is looking for include non-metallic/non-foil wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, plastic bottles and containers, and aluminum and steel cans. Magazines, catalogs, greeting cards, envelopes, and other paper items are also accepted. Recyclers will find a full list of accepted items on the Feed Mr. Murph website.
When you recycle with American Waste Control's Feed Mr. Murph program, 95% of the recyclables stay in Oklahoma. But even better, 100% of the recyclables processed stay in the United States. Keeping recyclables in Oklahoma is not only great for Oklahoma jobs and our economy but also makes the Feed Mr. Murph program and our recyclers a great example of what can be accomplished together when recyclables are not sent overseas.
It is also important to note what Mr. Murph does NOT accept. Examples include - plastic bags of any kind, styrofoam, electronics (has a cord, runs on batteries, or winds up), batteries, live and artificial Christmas trees, Christmas lights (LED or regular bulb), clothing or linens, ribbons or bows, tinsel or ornaments, lights & bulbs and ceramics, and aluminum foil items (foil, pans, trays). For a full list of what is not accepted in Mr. Murph recycling carts or drop-off bins and for a full list of Tulsa recycling drop-off locations in your area, please visit the program's official website.
In addition to the new and improved Murph 2.0 recycling facility, this holiday season also marks the launch of the "Feed Mr. Murph" recycle right education game, now available on the website, Apple's App Store and Android & Google Play. Feed Mr. Murph is a game that teaches kids about recycling. You play as Mr. Murph, and your goal is to collect the correct recyclables without getting hurt by non-recyclable items. The game is set in Tulsa's main recycling center, and you must collect as many points as possible before being taken out by a non-recyclable item. Watch out for the recycle truck, which will dump more recyclables and non-recyclable items on the floor. Can you help Mr. Murph collect the correct recyclables and stay safe? After playing, head back to the game menu and open the augmented reality camera to take a photo with Mr. Murph himself.
The "Feed Mr. Murph" game is a fun and engaging way to teach kids about the importance of recycling, and it's sure to be a hit with children of all ages. Not only is the Murph 2.0 facility ready to handle the increased volume of holiday recyclables, but it is also helping to educate the next generation about the importance of recycling. So far, the app has been well received, with over 1,000 downloads.
ABOUT AMERICAN WASTE CONTROL As a locally owned and operated company, American Waste Control has a fleet of over 205 trucks to provide safe hauling of waste and recyclables across the Tulsa Metro area. In addition, American Waste Control is home to Mr. Murph recycling where recyclables can be comingled in one cart or bin and sorted at American Waste Control's MRF (Materials Recovery Facility.) In 2000 American Waste Control opened a landfill, American Environmental Landfill (AEL), making it Oklahoma's first energy from waste landfill. AEL generates clean energy from waste, providing electricity to 20,000 Oklahomans every day. Thanks to founder and visionary Kenneth Burkett, AEL is home to a honey bee farm, Monarch Butterfly habitat, numerous environmental stewardship awards, and recognized by the State of Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality as being the leading landfill in terms of safety and compliance in the state. American Waste Control is also the organizer and presenting sponsor of Tulsa Christmas Parade.
The Feed Mr. Murph 3D Recycling Education Game with augmented reality camera was produced by Stack Host, a small business web design and marketing company. The app is an innovative way for children to learn about recycling and the importance of sustainability. The game includes an augmented reality camera feature that adds an extra layer of interactive fun.
