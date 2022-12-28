New Year, Gain New Career Success With Innovative Education Options for Those Seeking a Fresh Start or Professional Development

Those interested in real estate, architecture, insurance and securities can benefit from Career Certified, a leader in multi-vertical career education, that continues to expand its EdTech footprint with 3 acquisitions in 2022

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Those seeking a new career path, or simply adding continuing education, can quickly gain success when the education is so easily attainable and the demand for the careers served by the Career Certified family of brands is so strong.

There are numerous factors that make these professions resilient and a smart choice. Whether it's coveted work/life balance, market growth, unending need for the services, or substantial compensation increases, one is sure to find career freedom and purpose in any one of the Career Certified brands.

Between The CE Shop serving real estate, mortgage loan origination, and home inspection, or Amber Book serving architects, and A.D. Banker serving insurance and securities professionals, pass rates for all these brands are some of the highest in their respective industries which amplifies potential to quickly excel.

Most recently acquired by Career Certified, A.D. Banker, a 43-year veteran provider of online education for Insurance (Pre-Licensing and Continuing Education) and Securities (Pre-Licensing), provides a comprehensive offering for Life & Health, Property and Casualty, Adjuster and Limited Lines, as well as SIE, Series 6, Series 63, Series 65, Series 66 and Series 7 for Securities.

Back in November, Career Certified acquired Amber Book, a leader in architecture online exam prep for the innovator in ARE® 5.0 Multi-Exam Course Prep, the essential exam for licensure in architecture. While the education for architecture is lengthy, Amber Book targets exam prep content to focus on the most relevant areas of the ARE® exam, offering the highest likelihood of passing in the fewest number of hours studying.

Earlier this year, Career Certified gained Mbition, inclusive of brands like AHIT, founded in 1993 to be a fulfilling, financially rewarding, and flexible career education for home inspection, as well as Stringham Schools for real estate.

There is never a better time than now to try something new or build upon professional skills for career freedom and make purpose attainable.

Career Certified pairs advanced, easy-to-use platforms with a deep understanding of students' needs, conducive to guiding them as they enter new careers. Students are provided with the education and ongoing professional development to excel. The education is customized to each profession served, providing every student with a strong foundation for success.

About Career Certified

Career Certified makes purpose attainable by elevating modern education while accelerating success for students in licensed professions. From Pre-Licensing, Licensing, and Continuing Education coursework to tools for the entire lifecycle of a professional's career, the company pairs an easy-to-use platform and flexible learning options with a deep understanding of students' needs conducive to guiding them to career freedom. Visit CareerCertified.com to learn more. Career Certified is backed by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.6 billion. For more information, visit waudcapital.com.

