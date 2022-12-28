Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Coil Stabilizer for Flatbed Trailers (DAL-229)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and well aware of the dangers of heavy steel coils coming loose on flatbed trailers in accidents and moving forward into the truck cab. I thought there should be a way to secure coils and prevent this potential hazard," said an inventor, from Canton, Texas, "so I invented the COIL SECURE. My design would brace and immobilize the coil."

The invention provides an effective way to stabilize a heavy metal coil carried on a flatbed trailer. In doing so, it enhances safety in the event of an accident. As a result, it prevents the steel coil from rolling forward and smashing into the cab. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

