Salgenx Flow Battery Supports European Battery Alliance Initiative

The salt water flow battery may prove a viable grid based storage solution for the European battery ecosystem.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent high level meeting of the European Battery Alliance (EBA), they discussed the impact of the United States Inflation Reduction Act on the European battery ecosystem.

The growth of the European battery industry may be at risk from a combination of geopolitical developments, rising electricity costs in the EU, and the distortions to the transatlantic level playing field with recent tax incentives in the USA and Canada.

It was also apparent that the EU and national framework for industrial permitting lacks speed and clarity, which may delay investment and project execution.

The EBA is identifying strategic projects to prevent the outflow of investment from Europe, while accelerating and de-risking investments to level the global playing field.

To meet those needs, Salgenx is supporting any European initiatives by offering production and manufacturing licenses for Europe to help level the playing field. This can be deployed by offering EU the Flow Battery technology, which is less expensive than conventional lithium battery technology.

A redox flow battery uses two separate tanks of electrolytes, and when combined over electrodes can store or discharge energy. The simplicity of the concept is the separation of the electrolytes. While this may not be perfect for a car or semi, it certainly is for large scale storage for wind and solar power, like the Tesla megapack.

Not only is it scalable, but it's also inexpensive. The cost of the electrolytes is less than five dollars per kilowatt. While Vanadium and Bromine seem to share the flow battery momentum, they require an expensive membrane which complicates the system, and has impeded its rise to commercial success. Most of the system can be sourced and assembled on-site, which empowers local communities to build their own storage systems.

An added benefit is that salt water doesn't have the same flammability issues as Lithium. It's non-toxic and is available everywhere. You can find it in salt lakes, brine pools, oil and gas well producer water, lithium mining operations, cooling ponds for power plants, desalination effluent, and even in your home water conditioning system.

As the demand for energy storage increases, the salt water flow battery may be organic alternative which can meet the requirements of large scale storage.

