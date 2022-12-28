Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,388 in the last 365 days.

Salgenx Flow Battery Supports European Battery Alliance Initiative

Salgenx S3000 Salt Water Battery Energy System

Salgenx S3000 Salt Water Battery Energy System

The salt water flow battery may prove a viable grid based storage solution for the European battery ecosystem.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent high level meeting of the European Battery Alliance (EBA), they discussed the impact of the United States Inflation Reduction Act on the European battery ecosystem.

The growth of the European battery industry may be at risk from a combination of geopolitical developments, rising electricity costs in the EU, and the distortions to the transatlantic level playing field with recent tax incentives in the USA and Canada.

It was also apparent that the EU and national framework for industrial permitting lacks speed and clarity, which may delay investment and project execution.

The EBA is identifying strategic projects to prevent the outflow of investment from Europe, while accelerating and de-risking investments to level the global playing field.

To meet those needs, Salgenx is supporting any European initiatives by offering production and manufacturing licenses for Europe to help level the playing field. This can be deployed by offering EU the Flow Battery technology, which is less expensive than conventional lithium battery technology.

A redox flow battery uses two separate tanks of electrolytes, and when combined over electrodes can store or discharge energy. The simplicity of the concept is the separation of the electrolytes. While this may not be perfect for a car or semi, it certainly is for large scale storage for wind and solar power, like the Tesla megapack.

Not only is it scalable, but it's also inexpensive. The cost of the electrolytes is less than five dollars per kilowatt. While Vanadium and Bromine seem to share the flow battery momentum, they require an expensive membrane which complicates the system, and has impeded its rise to commercial success. Most of the system can be sourced and assembled on-site, which empowers local communities to build their own storage systems.

An added benefit is that salt water doesn't have the same flammability issues as Lithium. It's non-toxic and is available everywhere. You can find it in salt lakes, brine pools, oil and gas well producer water, lithium mining operations, cooling ponds for power plants, desalination effluent, and even in your home water conditioning system.

As the demand for energy storage increases, the salt water flow battery may be organic alternative which can meet the requirements of large scale storage.

Infinity Turbine LLC offers a visionary future for clean and renewable fuels by providing complimentary technologies which leverage greater efficiency.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Salt Water Battery Website: https://salgenx.com

Gregory Giese
Infinity Turbine LLC
+1 6082386001
greg@infinityturbine.com

You just read:

Salgenx Flow Battery Supports European Battery Alliance Initiative

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.