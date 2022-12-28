How Indian outsourcing industry is moving up the value chain - Article published in TOI

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that Ganesh Ranganathan, Chairman, and CEO of Integra Global Solutions’ article has been published in the Voices segment of Times of India!



In the article, our CEO discusses the evolution of the Indian outsourcing industry and its ability to move up the value chain, for example, from providing basic accounting outsourcing services to offering end-to-end accounting automation solutions, thereby demonstrating the increasing capabilities and competitiveness of India Inc in the global market.

India started as a low-cost manpower supplying centre, but within a couple of decades, India now has evolved into an innovation hub with world-class Saas and IT product centres. India currently boasts 45+ unicorn companies – all in the year 2021 and the numbers are expected to rise in 2022. India is now positioning itself as the innovation hub for IT, Saas solutions, Robotics, and Drones, to name a few. It is also a well-known fact that India-born CEOs and tech spearheads are leading many global corporations.

We encourage our employees, customers, and anyone interested in the topic to read the article and learn more about our company's perspective. The article can be found https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/voices/accounting-outsourcing-to-accounting-automation-how-indian-outsourcing-industry-is-moving-up-the-value-chain/ .

About Integra Global Solutions:

Integra Global Solutions is an intelligent accounting robotic automation implementation solutions provider. With over 1600 staff and with offices in multiple countries, Integra provides accounting and bookkeeping robots to accounting firms in the US, Europe, and Asia. Integra accounting robotic solutions provide quick ROI and can transform a workplace into a futuristic artificial intelligence-enabled workplace.

