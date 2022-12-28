Certified Personal Trainers In Irvine Offer Tips On Muscle Strain Recovery And Mistakes To Avoid When On The Mend
Noted certified personal trainers in Irvine at Hideout Fitness help unlock the hero inside with crucial tips for recovery from strains and other injuriesIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Year is days away, and people are undoubtedly crafting their 2023 New Year’s Resolutions. Fitness often makes a considerable appearance, and with Hideout Fitness, 2023 is looking to be a landmark year.
The private gym in Irvine, replete with personal training and semi-private training sessions, is out to do more than help people pump iron. Coach Chris Monje wants to educate, too. While New Year’s resolutions are positive spins on how people can improve their lives in the near future, Monje wants people to ditch their New Year’s resolutions. Instead, he wants them to nail their fitness goals all year round.
A marine veteran who received a purple heart on his two tours during Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Monje knows the ins and outs of discipline, good fitness training, how to lose weight, and more. But more than just opening up a private gym in Irvine for people, he wants to clue people into how they can improve their everyday lives. He does so with a new article about muscle strains in particular.
Feeling The Strain
In a new article titled ‘Muscle Strain Recovery: How Long To Recover From An Injury?’ Monje explains that:
“A muscle strain, also called a pulled muscle, occurs when a muscle is stretched or torn due to overuse or injury. Whether you take a tumble outside or you push yourself too hard when bulking for bodybuilding, our bodies have their limits.”
He warns that muscle strains can essentially come out of the blue, sneaking up on people who haven’t adequately stretched.
“This can happen when a muscle is subjected to sudden or excessive force or is not properly warmed up before physical activity.”
A key question many have online revolves around the recovery time for muscle strains. This injury can leave people out of commission for varying times, and those anxious to hit the gym in January and beyond want to know that they aren’t sidelined indefinitely.
Monje explains:
“The recovery time for a muscle strain depends on the severity of the injury. Mild strains may take a few days to a couple weeks to heal, while more severe strains may take several weeks or more to recover.”
Along with severity, where someone receives a strain plays a massive role in the recovery process.
“The specific recovery time will also depend on the location of the muscle strain and how it is treated. Yes, you can exercise with a muscle strain. But it's important to know your own limits. Our personal trainers in Irvine can help you craft the perfect workout that will help the muscle recovery process.”
But those on the mend need not worry about pushing things too far, as the fitness experts at Hideout Fitness assure readers:
“Don't worry; we won't push you into any exercises your body isn't ready for.”
And that encapsulates the ethos of Hideout Fitness. There’s no judgment, no pushiness; just helping customers achieve their fitness goals.
Making Muscle Mistakes
Perhaps it’s no surprise that muscle strain recovery can be finicky, and a lot depends on the individual and their activities. For example, not hydrating enough can actively hamper the body’s ability to repair muscle. Also, insisting on using the strained muscle will delay the healing process.
Likewise, not getting enough sleep is a major muscle no-no.
“Adequate sleep is vital for muscle recovery as it allows the body to repair and regenerate tissues. This is a massive aspect of keeping all of your muscles healthy,” says Monje. In fact, he emphasized how important sleep is in a recent Instagram video, educating viewers on how to live healthier.
“Always make sure you’re getting at least 6 hours of sleep. Treat your body well; it’ll do a lot of work for you!”
Some factors are out of one’s control, like older age, chronic health conditions, and specific medical treatments like chemotherapy. While these aren’t guarantees of poor muscle recovery, they can explain the struggles of many individuals.
“It is essential to allow adequate time for muscle recovery, as rushing the recovery process can increase the risk of further injury and prolonged muscle strain,” Monje stresses.
And while the experts at Hideout Fitness know what they’re talking about, an individual should always seek medical attention for injuries and other health conditions before hitting the gym.
“Again, it is also important to consult a healthcare professional or physical therapist for guidance on the appropriate recovery and rehabilitation protocols based on the specific muscle strain and individual needs. Not everyone has the same threshold.”
However, there are some tools and techniques to help muscle strain recovery become more tolerable. For example, there are compression sleeves, resistance bands, foam rollers, and massagers.
“There are multiple types of massagers that can be used to help relieve muscle tension and improve circulation. Examples include hand-held massagers, vibrating foam rollers, and massage chairs. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional or physical therapist before using devices like massagers and resistance bands, as they can help to determine the appropriate device and usage instructions based on the specific muscle strain and individual needs.”
Working Out The Kinks With Hideout Fitness In Irvine
With a talented team of Irvine personal trainers, customers can take their optimistic New Year’s resolutions and turn them into consistent positive life choices.
Along with helping people work out and recover from muscle strains, the team at Hideout Fitness also offers comprehensive meal prep services and online training sessions to ensure clients stay fit, even when they can’t make it to the private gym in Irvine.
Coach Chris aka Mr. Hideout at Hideout Fitness