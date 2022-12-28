AXT, Inc. to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that Gary L. Fischer, chief financial officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 11th, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations portion of the company’s website at www.axt.com .



About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California and includes sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com .

Contacts:

Gary L. Fischer

Chief Financial Officer

(510) 683-5900

Leslie Green

Green Communications Consulting, LLC

(650) 312-9060