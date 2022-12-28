Lansing Community College joins the MITN Purchasing Group

Lansing Community College announced it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system.

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lansing Community College announced it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. Bidnet Direct's MITN Purchasing Group connects over 275 participating agencies from across Michigan. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time. Lansing Community College invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/lansingcommunitycollege.

Lansing Community College joined the purchasing group in October. Lansing Community College will utilize the system to streamline their purchasing process including bid distribution, bid management, and vendor relations. The MITN Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides 278 local government agencies the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.

"We strive to be as transparent as possible and to give all the information we have about the bid opportunity and the procurement process to all our vendors. By becoming a part of the MITN Purchasing Group, we can provide all the important and necessary information instantly to our vendors, everything they need is in one spot and they don't need to contact us to find out details, they can just log in and view everything in real time. This has allowed us to create a more seamless bid process and has provided more participation from vendors across the state," stated Samantha Gallimore, Purchasing Director of Lansing Community College.

As a participating agency of the MITN Purchasing Group, it allows Lansing Community College to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the MITN Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with Lansing Community College can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/lansingcommunitycollege. Lansing Community College encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the MITN Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, Lansing Community College can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. Lansing Community College also has its own, branded page on the public side of the MITN Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the MITN Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/lansingcommunitycollege. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Lansing Community College:

LCC is one of the largest community colleges in Michigan offering more than 200 associate degree and certificate programs. LCC also provides students with career and workforce development opportunities and a variety of options for personal enrichment.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

