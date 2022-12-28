Italy Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecasts Report 2022-2027: Growth Fueled by Demand for Landscaping Services, Sports Fields, and Public Parks

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italy lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during 2022-2027.

The demand for lawnmowers in the country is witnessing continuous growth due to the development of green acreage, which is highly influenced by weather conditions. The demand for lawnmowers surges during summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities.

Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services, sports fields, and public parks fuels the growth of the Italy lawn mowers market. The landscaping industry is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, thereby contributing to the growth of the lawnmower.

On the other hand, golf courses are becoming more popular across European countries. Notably, Italy has a good number of golf courses, around 310. These Golf courses require regular ground maintenance and upkeep of the field, necessitating using lawn mowers in Italy.

The landscaping industry is growing due to the rising construction activities and the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the Italy lawn mowers market. Italy has over 1,000 landscaping service providers throughout the country, which are supporting the demand for lawnmowers across the country.

Government municipalities focus on developing healthy communities, including large gardens, public parks, walks, and residential developments with green lawns. Hence, lawn care technologies such as garden equipment and lawn mowers are likely to witness growth.

GROWING DEMAND FOR GOLF COURSES

Golf is a trendy sport across Italy; in the year 2021, nearly 312 courses have been built, and it is witnessing significant growth in participation year-over-year. According to European Golf Participation Report in 2021, the number of golfers across Italy reached around 430,000, out of which 76% are adult male registered golfers.

Women golfers witnessed an increase of over 24% year-over-year. The increasing number of public golf clubs is further encouraging the participation of individuals in the sport. The construction of new golfing facilities to meet the rising demand is expected to create new opportunities for vendors in the Italy lawn mower market.

For instance, in 2012-2022, Italy opened Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Royal Golf La Bagnaia, and several golf courses across the country.

MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

The Italy lawn mowers market is mature, with considerable demand for innovation-driven lawn mowers. Robotic lawn mowers are relatively new products in the Italy market. However, they have high growth opportunities for vendors in the industry. Grass quality and the growth cycle are two key aspects to focus on for vendors catering to the market with their lawnmowers.

The smart autonomous lawn mower is inbuilt with a GPS that allows the equipment to move automatically throughout the facility. By combining navigation and operation software, such equipment provides higher productivity while reducing labor expenditure. Equipping lawnmowers with obstacle identification, weather sensing, and anti-theft sensors are expected to support the Italy lawn mowers market growth.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

The walk-behind lawnmowers hold the largest Italy lawn mowers market share in unit shipment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period. Walk-behind lawn mowers market is influenced by residential construction, expansion of green acreage, and weather conditions. The demand for walk-behind lawnmowers surges during the summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities.

Moreover, the growing government efforts to expand green acreage through constructing parks, lawns and playgrounds are pushing the demand for walk-behind lawnmowers in the industry. Also, with the rising interest in gardening and lawn care activities, the demand for landscaping services is growing significantly, pushing the need for equipment from landscaping service providers in the industry.

INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE

The highest share of gasoline-based lawn mowers was attributed to their high power compared to the battery-based lawn mower. Developing smart cities generate the most revenue for the gas-powered lawn mower market.

This is due to many gardening activities and the horticulture industries raised across these countries. Moreover, sizeable green acreage & many hotel chains and educational institutions support the demand for gas-powered lawnmowers.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

The residential users segment dominates the Italy lawn mowers market by end-user segment, accounting for a revenue share of 62.55% of the lawn mower end-user segment. It is driven by the rising demand for garden parties and cookouts, thereby boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector. Italy is further pushing the demand for golf courses.

Other sporting events, such as rugby and football, are also growing in popularity within the country. This has led to several sports grounds' development and maintenance via lawnmowers.

The Italy government is focused on enhancing existing botanical gardens and developing new ones. For instance, the University of Padua is the kind of oldest botanical garden in Italy which consists of around 7000 plants pushing the demand for lawn mower shipments in the country.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

The offline distribution channel dominates the Italy lawn mowers market, accounting for a revenue share of 60.94% in 2021, and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to high customer preference to comprehend the functionalities and uses of the product before making the final purchase.

Although the online channel holds a relatively lower market share, it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 7.54% (by value) during the forecast period. The proliferation of e-commerce and increased awareness of the benefits of online purchases, such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, and rising demand for convenience, is driving the growth of the online segment in the Italy lawn mowers market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key manufacturers in the country emphasize implementing newer and advanced technologies and the expansion of their product segment. These players emphasize offering productive and sustainable ways to mow lawns or garden areas.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Product Type

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

Self-propelled Mower

Push Mower

Hover Mower

Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mower

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawn Mowers

Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Key Industry Participants:

Husqvarna

Honda Power Equipment

Deere & Company

STIGA

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Robert Bosch

Kubota Corporation

The Toro Company

Briggs & Stratton

STIHL

Other Prominent Vendor:

Bobcat

Ariens

Makita Corporation

Aroni

Grillo

Multione

Emak

Catel garden

Gianni Ferrari

AS motor

