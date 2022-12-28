Healixa Inc. Announces Major Milestone Towards Commercialization of its Global AquaDuct® Product

Healixa’s Team Has Achieved A First-of-Its-Kind Functional Thermal Deposition Water Harvester

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) ("Healixa," or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced that as a result of successful pre-commercialization efforts, it has achieved a first-of-its-kind functional milestone for its thermal deposition water harvesting technology which is now capable of continuous water production. Healixa will also be providing commercialization updates and technology demonstrations to international government representatives, non-government organizations (NGOs) and other industry participants during an invite-only onsite tour of its development facility in South Carolina during the first quarter of 2023.

Global AquaDuct®, Healixa’s proprietary atmospheric water harvesting (“AWH”) technology, can produce potable water directly from the earth’s atmosphere by leveraging multiple advancements including a novel thermal deposition technology. Healixa’s AWH technology directly addresses challenges that have previously stifled adoption of atmospheric water solutions, specifically delivering substantially improved operational performance including energy efficiency, no relative humidity dependency, and substantial reliable yields. To date, Healixa has already received over $75,000,000 in order indications.

“Healixa has achieved the latest milestone in its multi-year R&D and commercialization program for its unique Global AquaDuct® AWH solution having exceeded all our internal development requirements and reaching the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stage. As we quickly advance our commercialization efforts in 2023, we are especially excited to demonstrate Global AquaDuct® MVP to select end users,” commented Ian Parker, Chairman and CEO of Healixa. "On behalf of our management team, directors and advisory board, we wish to acknowledge the outstanding work and dedication of our engineering teams and manufacturing partners who supported us and look forward to doing our part to help address the growing global water scarcity crisis.”

About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com.

Healixia Contact:

Bret Hedges

SVP of Strategic Partnerships

833-432-5492

Bret@healixa.com