Global Probiotics Drink Market Anticipated to Garner $13,814.70 Million, Growing with 8.5% CAGR in the 2021–2028 Timeframe [180-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global probiotics drink market . According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $13,814.70 million and grow with a CAGR of 8.5% in the estimated period, 2021–2028. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the global market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Probiotics Drink Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an optimistic impact on the growth of the global probiotics drink market. During the pandemic period, the demand for healthy foods & beverages increased remarkably due to the rising awareness about adopting a healthy diet and staying fit to prevent infection from the virus. This has boosted the demand, production, and sales of probiotics drinks worldwide. This created numerous growth opportunities for the probiotics drink market during the pandemic.

Factors Impacting the Probiotics Drink Market Growth

The prime factors boosting the growth of the global probiotics drink market are surging awareness about the health benefits of consuming probiotics drinks and growing lifestyle-related illnesses including acidity, constipation, and gastric disorders in individuals of all age groups. In addition, the increasing developments in existing probiotic drink products by leading market players is expected to open doors to lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the high prices of probiotics drinks are anticipated to hamper the market’s growth.

The report segments the global probiotics drink market into product type, distribution channel, and region.

Dairy Based Probiotics Drink Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The dairy based probiotics drink sub-segment of the product type segment is anticipated to grow enormously by surpassing $7,831.90 million in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to the increasing preference for dairy-based probiotics drinks as they can be easily made at home.

Offline Sub-Segment to Observe Exponential Growth

The offline sub-segment of the distribution channel segment is expected to hit $12,193.70 million in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising preference of consumers to shop at offline stores as they offer the opportunity to choose the desired products by viewing them in real-life.

Asia-Pacific Region to Perceive Speedy Growth

The report analyzes the global probiotics drink market across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to hit $4,420.70 million in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the increasing presence of major probiotic drink manufacturers in China and Japan in this region.

Top Players of the Global Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global probiotics drink market including

Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd.

Nestle SA

Danone S.A.

PepsiCo

NextFoods

Harmless Harvest

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Lifeway Foods Inc.

Bio-K Plus International Inc

Chobani LLC.

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

For instance, in August 2021, Yoi, a US start-up company, launched a range of plant-based probiotic drinks - Yoi Probiotic Nut and Seedmilks available in Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Pineapple, and Cacao Nib flavors.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

