BioNTech to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- Mainz, Germany, December 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) announced today that CEO and Co-founder Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., will present a corporate overview and update at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:45 am PST / 12:45 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://biontech.com/. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the conference.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

CONTACT

Investor Relations
Sylke Maas, Ph.D.
+49 (0)6131 9084 1074
Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
+49 (0)6131 9084 1513
Media@biontech.de


 


Primary Logo

