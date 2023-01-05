Eggtronic Showcases Controllers for Ultra-Efficient, High-Performance Consumer Power at CES 2023
Innovative mixed-signal semiconductors support next-generation power conversion and wireless power designs
CES is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how these innovative controllers can bring significant benefits to new generations of consumer power supply and charging technologies.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At CES 2023, Eggtronic is showcasing a comprehensive family of advanced, semiconductor controller technologies that allow designers to improve the performance and efficiency of wired and wireless power applications while significantly reducing both form factor and component count.
— Igor Spinella, Eggtronic’s founder and CEO
The EPICⓇ (Eggtronic Power Integrated Controller) family of mixed-signal ICs has been specifically designed to provide low-power, cost-optimized operation in high-performance AC/DC power converters, wireless power transfer and power management designs. Based on ultra-low-power processors that range from low-cost 8-bit to high-performance 32-bit RISC-V cores, the devices incorporate a rich ecosystem of high-performance digital and analog peripherals. A patented internal interconnection matrix allows dynamic configuration of multiple “virtual ASICs” inside the controller, which run simultaneously and work as several independent high-performance controllers.
The EPIC devices will be demonstrated at The Venetian, Suite 29-310. Among the products featured will be primary and secondary side ZVS (zero voltage switching) controllers for applications ranging from USB PD 3.1 and fixed output power adapters without PFC (power factor correction) to integrated PFC + LLC solutions for high-efficiency power in home appliances, TV panels and computers. EPIC technologies that improve the efficiency of wireless power transfer and charging include solutions for transmitters and receivers that support both WPC Qi 1.3 and higher power transfer to 10kW.
EPIC controllers are compatible with every Eggtronic proprietary technology, including QuarEggⓇ, SmartEggⓇ, ClassEggⓇ and E2WATTⓇ wired and wireless converters.
Igor Spinella, Eggtronic’s founder and CEO comments: “From fast chargers and wireless chargers to power supplies for consumer goods and home appliances, Eggtronic’s EPIC controllers support the creation of power conversion and wireless power applications that deliver unprecedented levels of performance and low-load to high-load efficiency while reducing overall component count and cost. CES is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how these innovative controllers can bring significant benefits to new generations of consumer power supply and charging technologies.”
About Eggtronic:
Eggtronic has been revolutionizing the world of power converters and wireless power since 2012. Based in San Francisco, Modena, Italy, Taipei and Guangzhou, Eggtronic develops cutting-edge, environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technologies, with more than 300 international patents granted worldwide. 2020 saw the launch of the new ICs division that has been producing its first microchips since 2021. Whether through B2B partnerships in the consumer, automotive, or industrial fields, or for everyday consumers, Eggtronic invents revolutionary power technologies to make modern life easier, more efficient and more connected.
www.eggtronic.com
Contact details for editorial enquiries:
Simon Flatt, Grand Bridges Marketing
E-mail: simon@grandbridges.com
Tel: +44 7976 245243
Ref: EggPR_043/A
Simon Flatt
Grand Bridges
email us here