Shipping Containers Market Worth $13.68 Bn by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% From 2023 - Persistence Market Research
Global Shipping container industry is projected to reach US$ 13,677 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % from 2023 to 2033 | PMR
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Persistence Market Research, Shipping containers Market would generate $8,287.7 million worldwide in 2022. Leading companies are likely to occupy a significant proportion of the worldwide shipping container market in 2022, with the demand for shipping containers expected to increase primarily as a result of rising seaborne commerce activity across important nations and regions. The shipping container market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 13,677 million.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/6748
The market for shipping containers is driven by the global trade industry, as shipping containers are a key element in the transportation of goods around the world. The demand for shipping containers is influenced by several factors, including the level of economic activity, the growth of e-commerce, and the expansion of global supply chains.
There are various types of shipping containers available on the market, including dry containers, reefer containers, and special containers, such as open-top containers and flat rack containers. Dry containers, which are the most common type, are used to transport non-perishable goods and are typically made of steel or aluminum. Reefer containers are used to transport perishable goods, such as fruits and vegetables, and are equipped with refrigeration systems. Special containers are designed for specific types of cargo, such as heavy machinery or oversized items.
The shipping container market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers and leasing companies offering a range of products and services. In recent years, the market has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted global supply chains and led to fluctuations in demand for shipping containers.
Overall, the shipping container market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing global trade and the expanding e-commerce industry.
Key Players:
China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd.
Singamas Container Holdings Limited
CXIC Group Containers Company Limited
Maersk Container Industry
Sea Box, Inc.
W&K Container
YMC Container Solutions
TLS Offshore Containers International
OEG OFFSHORE LIMITED
CARU Containers B.V.
IWES LTD.
Others.
For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/6748
Key Segments Covered in shipping container Industry Analysis
Shipping container Market by product Type
Dry Containers
20’ (20 ft.)
40’ (40 ft.)
40’ High Cube
Others
Reefer Containers
20’ (20 ft.)
40’ (40 ft.)
40’ High Cube
Others
Tank Containers
Offshore Containers
Shipping Containers Market by Material
Steel
Aluminum
FRP
Hybrid
Shipping Containers Market by End User
Bulk Commodity
Automotive
Capital Equipment
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Perishable and Frozen Items
Others
Shipping Containers Market by Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Buy Full Report Now and Get Up to 20% Discount @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/6748
About Persistence Market Research – Automotive and Transportation
The Automotive and Transportation division of Persistence Market Research provides exclusive coverage and actionable insights about automotive and transportation industry encompassing automotive, aviation, shipping and marine, and railway sector. Market findings and competition intelligence of OEM, aftermarket, services and technology landscape have helped numerous industry stakeholders’ right from automakers, component manufacturers, channel partners and service providers in taking informed decisions and keeping them up-to-date with market behavior.
About us: –
Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.
Contact Us:
Persistence market research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Germany Office:
Persistence Market Research
Potsdamer Platz 10 Haus 2, 5th Floor Berlin,
Germany 10785
Call +1 888-863-4084
Persistence Market Research Pvt Ltd Atul Singh
PMR
+ +1 646-568-7751
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn