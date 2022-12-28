Shipping Containers Market Worth $13.68 Bn by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% From 2023 - Persistence Market Research

Shipping Containers Market

Global Shipping container industry is projected to reach US$ 13,677 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % from 2023 to 2033 | PMR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Persistence Market Research, Shipping containers Market would generate $8,287.7 million worldwide in 2022. Leading companies are likely to occupy a significant proportion of the worldwide shipping container market in 2022, with the demand for shipping containers expected to increase primarily as a result of rising seaborne commerce activity across important nations and regions. The shipping container market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 13,677 million.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/6748

The market for shipping containers is driven by the global trade industry, as shipping containers are a key element in the transportation of goods around the world. The demand for shipping containers is influenced by several factors, including the level of economic activity, the growth of e-commerce, and the expansion of global supply chains.

There are various types of shipping containers available on the market, including dry containers, reefer containers, and special containers, such as open-top containers and flat rack containers. Dry containers, which are the most common type, are used to transport non-perishable goods and are typically made of steel or aluminum. Reefer containers are used to transport perishable goods, such as fruits and vegetables, and are equipped with refrigeration systems. Special containers are designed for specific types of cargo, such as heavy machinery or oversized items.

The shipping container market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers and leasing companies offering a range of products and services. In recent years, the market has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted global supply chains and led to fluctuations in demand for shipping containers.

Overall, the shipping container market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing global trade and the expanding e-commerce industry.

Key Players:

China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd.

Singamas Container Holdings Limited

CXIC Group Containers Company Limited

Maersk Container Industry

Sea Box, Inc.

W&K Container

YMC Container Solutions

TLS Offshore Containers International

OEG OFFSHORE LIMITED

CARU Containers B.V.

IWES LTD.

Others.

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/6748

Key Segments Covered in shipping container Industry Analysis

Shipping container Market by product Type

Dry Containers

20’ (20 ft.)

40’ (40 ft.)

40’ High Cube

Others

Reefer Containers

20’ (20 ft.)

40’ (40 ft.)

40’ High Cube

Others

Tank Containers

Offshore Containers

Shipping Containers Market by Material

Steel

Aluminum

FRP

Hybrid

Shipping Containers Market by End User

Bulk Commodity

Automotive

Capital Equipment

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Perishable and Frozen Items

Others

Shipping Containers Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy Full Report Now and Get Up to 20% Discount @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/6748

About Persistence Market Research – Automotive and Transportation

The Automotive and Transportation division of Persistence Market Research provides exclusive coverage and actionable insights about automotive and transportation industry encompassing automotive, aviation, shipping and marine, and railway sector. Market findings and competition intelligence of OEM, aftermarket, services and technology landscape have helped numerous industry stakeholders’ right from automakers, component manufacturers, channel partners and service providers in taking informed decisions and keeping them up-to-date with market behavior.

About us: –

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact Us:

Persistence market research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Germany Office:

Persistence Market Research

Potsdamer Platz 10 Haus 2, 5th Floor Berlin,

Germany 10785

Call +1 888-863-4084