Egg Global Market Estimated To Grow At 9% Rate

Egg Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Egg Global Market Report 2022”, the egg market share is predicted to reach a value of $247.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The egg market is expected to grow to $333.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Technological advances are expected to drive the egg market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Egg Market

Immune modulators are being increasingly used in animal production as they enable producers to move towards antibiotic-free animal agriculture. Immune modulators are a class of drugs that activate or boost an animal’s immune system to better control the development of diseases in animals and their transmission to humans. Companies involved in this industry often use antibiotics for growth promotion and therapeutic reasons. However, due to pressure from consumer groups and rights activists, these companies are turning towards these modulators, which protect consumers’ health. According to a report by the Pew Charitable Trusts, "Immune modulators are effective against a broad range of pathogens as they energise the immunity system in a way that is less dependent on the pathogen causing infection." Furthermore, a broad range of antibiotic alternatives have been developed for various implementations. In chickens, egg-yolk antibodies used in immune modulators have remarkably reduced the risk of necrotic enteritis. The efficacy of the same antibodies in swine enables the prevention of diarrhoea caused by a variety of pathogens. In the USA, an immune modulator was developed to prevent udder infections in dairy cows after birth and recently received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Overview Of The Egg Market

The egg market consists of the sale of raw eggs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce raw eggs, including poultry farms and other entities that breed, and/or hatch, and/or raise hens and other birds. The market size in this market is valued at farm gate prices. The egg market includes eggs from hens, ducks, geese, quails, and other birds. This market excludes sales of bird meat and processed eggs. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the eggs for further processing.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Hen, Other Birds

· By Application: Food & Beverage, Bakery, Snacks, Meat, Other Applications

· By Product: Shell Eggs, Specialty Eggs

· By Distribution Channel: B2B, B2C

· By Geography: The global egg market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Post Holdings Inc., Marubeni, Rose Acre Farms Inc., Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., AvangardCo Investments Public Limited, Ovostar Union NV

