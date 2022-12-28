Global Rural Activities Market Growth Trajectory

Rural Activities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 28, 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Rural Activities Global Market Report 2022”, the rural activities market is predicted to reach a value of $5.23 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The crop production market is expected to grow to $7.42 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Key Trends In The Rural Activities Market

Drone fishing technology is the new technique that has made fishing easier than the traditional methods. A drone is a flying robot and an unmanned small aircraft with a ground-based controller and a system of communication between the two. It is being used for fishing as it can pull single baits out to spots that a person cannot normally reach and move multiple baited hooks to offshore locations. It is highly compatible and portable, requiring only one person to carry all the gear, and many remote controls have screens or LCDs for better viewing and fishing photography. For instance, Envirobotics, a New Zealand-based company, developed custom drones, especially for long-line fishing. The Splash Drone, developed in Florida, USA, is a waterproof fishing drone. Many other companies such as dronefishing.com, 3dr.com, and TanotisIndia are involved in drone manufacturing for fishing purposes, indicating an increase in the number of suppliers providing fishing drones and their usage.

Overview Of The Rural Activities Market

The rural activities market consists of sales of rural activities produced by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that undertake rural activities such as forestry, logging, fishing, hunting, trapping, and other forestry services. Timber, fish, shellfish, and cotton are the main products produced through rural activities.

Rural Activities Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Fishing, Hunting And Trapping, Forestry And Logging, Agriculture And Forestry Services

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Application: Agriculture, Forestry, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global rural activities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Land O'Lakes Inc, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Olam International, Resolute Forest Products Inc., Rayonier Inc

Rural Activities Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth rural activities market research. The market report analyzes rural activities market size, rural activities market growth drivers, rural activities global market segments, rural activities global market major players, rural activities market growth across geographies, and rural activities market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The rural activities global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

