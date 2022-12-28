Data Integration Software Market Analysis, Top Companies, Scope, Demand, Opportunity Till 2032 With a CAGR of 13.9%

Data Integration Software Market

Data Integration Software Market Segmented By Cloud, On-premise Deployment with Software and Managed services, Consulting services Components

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent market report published by Persistence Market research titled, “Data Integration Software Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026”, the Data Integration Software Market was valued at US$ 3,366.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2026. Rising need for products or services supporting digital transformation and ease in data management are the major factors driving the growth of Data Integration Software market.

Data integration is the process in which heterogeneous data is combined or retrieved from different sources to form a meaningful or valuable information. Data Integration primarily supports the analytical processing of large data sets by combining, aligning and merging each data set from different sources or organizational department. Data Integration is extremely useful in case of merging systems of two different companies to provide a unified view of company’s data assets.

Data Integration Software Market: Segmental Forecast

Data Integration Software is categorized on the basis of deployment, component, end-user and region. On the basis of deployment type the Data Integration Software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The revenue contribution from the cloud segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of component, the Data Integration Software market is segmented as software and services. The services segment is further bifurcated into managed services, consulting services and other professional services. The services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the global Data Integration Software market is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecom, government, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing and others. The revenue contribution from healthcare segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Data Integration Software Market: Regional Insights

This report also covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of Data Integration Software Market in regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, China is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in the global market, registering a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period. Revenue from the Data Integration Software Market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 43% of the global Data Integration Software Market revenue in 2018. Data Integration Software Market providers can focus on expanding across several countries in China and North American regions.

Competitive Landscape

Key firms undertake strategic alliances and product development to expand their product offerings and gain a solid presence in the global data integration software market.

Data integration software providers have employed a variety of organic and inorganic growth techniques to increase their market offerings, including agreements and partnerships, new product releases, product upgrades, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansions.

Moreover, growing mergers and acquisitions and collaborations are projected to optimize economic and environmental advantages for market participants by allowing them to exchange ideas and improve their internal skills and technologies.

Data Integration Software Market: Vendor Insights

Key competitors in Data Integration Software Market are

International Business Machines Corp.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Boomi

Talend Inc.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Informatica LLC

Information Builders Inc.

Jitterbit Inc.

Attunity Inc.

Liaison Technologies, Inc.

Actian Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Others.

In May 2022, Informatica Inc., a provider of data integration software, teamed with the Oracle platform for corporate connectivity and automation, which swiftly modernizes APIs (application programming interface), data, applications, and business processes. The collaboration intends to offer cloud data integration and governance solutions for data science, data warehouses, and enterprise analytics. Customers of both organizations can automate their data by shifting on-premises operations to a cloud-based platform. They can also leverage their investments and existing skills while receiving insights from reliable data at scale.

In June 2022, TIBCO Software Inc. revamped its platform TIBCO Analytics Forum (TAF) for its consumer base. The platform will assist organizations in connecting, unifying, and accurately forecasting business results. The platform will aid in data integration and solution portfolio expansion. This will bring in more new customers for the business.

In September 2021, Microsoft unveiled Azure Data Factory (ADF) to offer secure access to the data source and prevent data from being disclosed to the public internet.

In May 2021, SAS strengthened its analytics and data performance foundation by introducing new data management capabilities into its cloud-native SASViya platform.

Data Integration Software Industry Research Segmentation

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premise

By Component Type:

Software

Services

By End User:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Retail and consumer goods

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

