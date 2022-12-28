Sun Care Products Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report & Forecast 2022-2027
Global Sun Care Products Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Sun Care Products Market Trends, Size, Share, Price, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global sun care products market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product, form, gender, distribution channel, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7.2%
The increasing awareness regarding risks of exposure to harmful sun rays is propelling the sale of sun care products. In addition, the market is being bolstered by the rising consumer awareness pertaining to the availability of high-grade sun care cosmetics including creams, lotions, and sprays, among others. Moreover, sun care products offer more than just protection from UV rays. These products can decrease the signs of ageing, reduce the chances of sun burn and skin cancer, and ensure the safety of blood vessels. These advantages are further fuelling the global sun care products market.
Over the forecast period, the increasing disposable income, growing influence of celebrities, rapid urbanisation, and surge in cases of impulse buying are some of the factors boosting the sale of sun care products. Meanwhile, the increasing number of women in the workforce is leading to a greater skin care consciousness, due to a heightened focus on presentability. This factor is in turn likely to improve the market dynamics in the coming years.
The progressive innovations in sun care products are expected to be major market driving factors in the forecast period, leading to a greater popularity of the sun care products market. The heightened adoption of strategies by sun care product manufacturers, along with the advent of start-ups in the field of cosmetics, are expected to augment the sun care product demand.
Sun Care Products Industry Definition and Major Segments
Sun care products, also known as sun screening products, are the type of personal care products which are used to protect human skin against the damage caused by sun rays. Sun care products contain components that absorb or reflect UV rays of the sun. These products can be applied in various forms.
Based on product, the market can be segmented into:
• Sun Protection Products
• After Sun
• Self-Tanning Products
• Others
On the basis of form, the market has been classified into:
• Cream
• Gel
• Lotion
• Wipes
• Spray
• Others
The market can be categorised based on gender into:
• Male
• Female
• Unisex
By distribution channel, the market has been divided into:
• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
• Specialty Store
• Pharmacies and Drug Stores
• Online
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Sun Care Products Market Trends
The key trends in the global sun care products market include the upgradations in the distribution channels which are increasing the scope of the product across the market. The aggressive branding and promotion, along with efficient digital marketing strategies adopted by the sun care product manufacturing organisations are major market fuelling trends. Meanwhile, the expansion of online segment is further supporting the market growth.
The development of sun care products that incorporate additional features is a key trend influencing the sun care products market. Some sun care products are designed to be compatible with make-up and can be layered on top without affecting the make-up. Other sun care items offer skin care benefits, such as anti-ageing, anti-acne, or anti-blemish.
In geographical terms, Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the sun care products market. The rising population and increasing investments in new start-ups are driving the market in this region. Furthermore, there is extensive sun exposure in the region, particularly in countries which have tropical climate and year-round sunshine. Accordingly, varied ranges of SPF are available, including variations with stronger potency.
Key Market Players
The major players in the sun care products market
• The Procter & Gamble Company
• Unilever plc
• L’ORÉAL SA
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Beiersdorf AG
• Shiseido Co., Ltd.
• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc
• S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.
• Edgewell Personal Care
• KOSÉ Corporation
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
