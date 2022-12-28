In case territories of Ukraine are de-occupied, it will take at least 1.5 y to restore the agricultural sector of Aurum
More than 12 thousand hectares of land owned by the company are still under full occupationKYIV, UKRAINE, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A number of agricultural enterprises in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, which are managed by the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum, are still under the occupation, as the agricultural sector of the country has suffered colossal destruction and losses due to the war.
“Destruction of machinery and equipment, mine pollution, shelling damage, theft of the finished products - all these are colossal losses and damages for business and the country. However, one of the most painful problems today is that Ukrainian lands are still under occupation, - noted Aurum Group CEO Andrii Zharii, - Unfortunately, more than 12,000 hectares of the land in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, which are managed by our agricultural enterprises, are currently under full occupation”.
According to the preliminary estimates of the Group's management, in the agricultural sector of business the Aurum Group has already lost almost 430 million hryvnias, and it will take at least 1.5 years to return its agricultural enterprises to full-fledged work after the complete deoccupation of the territories:
“The demining process has many legal aspects and requires a lot of money and effort. According to the most optimistic forecasts, we will be able to return to normal work no earlier than in 1.5-2 years after de-occupation of the territories where our enterprises are located”, - explained CEO of Aurum Group Andrii Zharii.
The main activity of the Aurum Group's agricultural line of business is growing crops - the cultivation of traditional and niche agricultural crops.
As it was previously reported, the Aurum industrial and investment group lost more than 40% of its business to the war, 5 enterprises of the industrial sector of the Aurum Group, located in the Luhansk region, and all the enterprises of the agricultural sector in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions are under occupation.
