First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1007858
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: VSP – Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/26/2022 @ 2233
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shearer Hill Road , Marlboro VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Bradley Hurlbert
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/26/2022 at 2233 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at a residence on Shearer Hill Road in the town of Marlboro (Windham County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 52-year-old Bradley Hurlbert physically assaulted another household member. Hurlburt was subsequently arrested for First Degree Aggravated Assault and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
Hurlbert was lodged on no bail and transferred into the custody of Southern State Correctional Facility and was issued a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 12/27/2022 at 1230 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.