CASE#: 22B1007858

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: VSP – Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2022 @ 2233

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shearer Hill Road , Marlboro VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Bradley Hurlbert

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/26/2022 at 2233 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at a residence on Shearer Hill Road in the town of Marlboro (Windham County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 52-year-old Bradley Hurlbert physically assaulted another household member. Hurlburt was subsequently arrested for First Degree Aggravated Assault and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

Hurlbert was lodged on no bail and transferred into the custody of Southern State Correctional Facility and was issued a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 12/27/2022 at 1230 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.