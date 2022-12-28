Mark Ross' New Intro to Sales and Trading Book Smashes Amazon Bestseller Lists in Less Than 24 Hours
EINPresswire.com/ -- New Finance Book “Mark’s Guide to Sales and Trading” Hits #1 Hottest New Release in Both Financial Engineering and Financial Risk Management on First Day Published
Mark’s Guide to Sales and Trading, a new book that covers all the fundamentals of finance and banking, sales and trading, portfolio management, and more, officially achieved the #1 Hottest New Release in both Financial Engineering and Financial Risk Management on Amazon.com by the end of the first 24-hours after the book was published.
The book provides readers with a lightweight and engaging angle on financial markets, breaking down complex topics and sharing them in digestible bites.
“I wrote the book for people with virtually no background in finance, so they can have deep conversations with financial investors and feel confident in the management of their money,” said Mark Ross, author of Mark’s Guide to Sales and Trading.
The book also hit the #2 Hottest New Release in all of Finance, beating out the legendary billionaire and founder of Bridgewater, Ray Dalio, and his new book, Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises. Mark’s Guide to Sales and Trading’s immediate success is a testament to the popular topics covered within its chapters, including: asset classes and popular securities, stocks, bonds, options, risk management as it pertains to investment banks and capital markets, and a mini career-guide on how to land a job in the competitive world of banking.
Mark’s background includes present work as a career coach and over one decade of investment banking experience including working as a vice president on Morgan Stanley’s sales and trading desk.
“After many years working in banking, I now offer my firsthand experiences in intimate coaching settings for finance professionals,” said Ross. “Bundling up that knowledge into an accessible book has been the highlight of my career, and I look forward to creating similar resources in the future.”
Mark’s Guide to Sales and Trading currently has a perfect 5.0 rating on Amazon and is available at $9.87 in paperback format.
For more information, or to read the book today, visit: https://www.MarkRoss.com.
