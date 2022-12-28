Nuttee Bean Co., LLC Announces Launch at Stop & Shop Stores throughout the Northeast

A market leader in the advancement of allergy-free products, the company is renowned for its roasted fava bean in three delicious flavors.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuttee Bean Co., LLC is pleased to announce the exciting launch of its Favalicious brand at Stop & Shop stores throughout the Northeast United States.Nuttee Bean Co. is a progressive health food company with a mission to ensure consumers eat vegetables in a fun and unique way. The company produces snacks made from the Fava Bean that are delicious, nutritious, vegan, gluten-free, all-natural, affordable, and allergy-friendly – meaning there’s no one on earth who can’t enjoy its products.In the company’s most exciting news to date, Nuttee Bean Co. is proud to announce the rollout of its Favalicious brand that is taking the US by storm. With the launch, the brand will now be available in Stop & Shop stores located in five states, including Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The move comes after the nut alternative label, high protein product has received traction in the natural sector and has crossed into conventional grocery.At its core, this low carb healthy snack that has the look and feel of a nut, but is actually a bean, is the only whole roasted bean on the market. With its signature belt, it has a look that is like no other snack in the market – demonstrating that good and healthy food and snacks don’t have to taste bad to be good. With three bold flavors to choose from, it proves that healthy snacks can be for everyone.“It’s a Bean not a nut!!,” says founder of the company, Frank Guido. “The UN-Nut is something that we have started and it’s what differentiates us from the competition. We have a lot to say, we check a lot of boxes for consumers, and we have a deep desire to educate the public about Fava Beans and how they contribute to healthy eating. The Fava Bean is safe for kids, free of the top nine food allergens, promotes a lifestyle high in protein, is low carb, vegan, non-GMO, and so much more.”Understanding the importance of allergy-free products, the Favalicious brand also provides a host of additional features and benefits to consumers, including:• 14 grams of plant protein per bag• No cholesterol• School safe and made in a nut-free facility• High in fiber, folate, copper, and manganese• Keto-friendly• Kosher-certified• And much more!“Favas are ancient, but we believe they’re the future, too,” adds Guido. “They’re one of the most sustainable crops to grow-- good for you and good for the planet! At Favalicious, we’re proud to bring delicious, nutritious, sustainable and snackable together — in one little bean. And who knew one little bean could pack so much flavor, fun, crunch, and wellness?”For more information about Nuttee Bean Co., or to order directly from the company, please visit www.nutteebean.com About Nuttee Bean Co.Nuttee Bean Co. LLC was founded in 2017 as a way to create healthy, delicious snacks for everyone to enjoy. The company’s aim is to change the way people snack by breaking unhealthy eating habits with a nutritious and yummy allergy-free product made from the Fava Bean.To give back to local communities, some proceeds of the sale of its Favalicious brand are donated to charities that help feed those in need – particularly children.