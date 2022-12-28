Submit Release
Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Investigation of the Acquisition of Archaea Energy Inc. by BP p.l.c (BP)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the acquisition of Archaea Energy Inc. LFG by BP p.l.c BP. Under the terms of the agreement, Archaea stockholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of Archaea common stock owned.

Is the Proposed Acquisition Best for Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) and Its Shareholders?

According to the Proxy Statement, Archaea's board approved a merger agreement with BP p.l.c for $26.00 per share in cash. The deal is valued at approximately $4.1 billion and is expected to close at the end of 2022. Robbins LLP is concerned that Archaea's board of directors engaged in an unfair process and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

Next Steps: If you own shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) you have legal options. Contact us to learn more about your legal rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Archaea Energy Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

