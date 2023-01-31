"Workplace Impairment" - introductory training for managers and supervisory personnel
Introductory training to identify, manage, mitigate, and support employees impaired by the effects of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, stress, or mental illness.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, US, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZXEREX Corporation, developer of ZXEREX-Safe™ patented science-based impairment screening, announces the upcoming release of "Managing Workplace Impairment" - an introductory course designed for supervisory and managerial personnel.
This training was developed by experts to address the major causes of impairment and how to recognize the common signs and symptoms. Following an in-depth discussion of drug abuse, fatigue, and mental health, additional topics address impairment protocols, reasonable suspicion, observation, psychophysical testing, impairment screening, drug testing, mitigation, deterrence, engaging with the impaired, report writing, documentation, and interviews.
The legalization and increasing use of Cannabis has heightened concerns about impairment in the workplace which is known to increase injury rates, casualty losses, absenteeism, and also to reduce productivity.
It's important for supervisors and managerial personnel to learn to recognize the signs of impairment and to understand how to safely respond. Among the strategies that are covered in this training are:
• Developing awareness of the signs of impairment, which may include changes in behavior, physical symptoms, and individual performance.
• Becoming aware of employee assistance programs and counseling services and providing support to employees who are impaired.
• Becoming familiar with an organization’s policies and procedures that address impairment and knowing how to follow them.
• Sharing company policies and procedures regarding impairment detection and management in the workplace.
• Providing resources and support for all employees to manage stress and maintain mental and physical health.
• Impairment in the workplace arises from a variety of causes, including the abuse of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, stress, and mental illness.
Other considerations in this training cover changes in an employee’s behavior, physical symptoms, and individual performance. With regard to providing support in the form of resources, the course discusses referrals to the company's employee assistance programs (EAP), or in-house or community counseling services..
