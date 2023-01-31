Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,124 in the last 365 days.

"Workplace Impairment" - introductory training for managers and supervisory personnel

Introductory training to identify, manage, mitigate, and support employees impaired by the effects of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, stress, or mental illness.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, US, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZXEREX Corporation, developer of ZXEREX-Safe™ patented science-based impairment screening, announces the upcoming release of "Managing Workplace Impairment" - an introductory course designed for supervisory and managerial personnel.

This training was developed by experts to address the major causes of impairment and how to recognize the common signs and symptoms. Following an in-depth discussion of drug abuse, fatigue, and mental health, additional topics address impairment protocols, reasonable suspicion, observation, psychophysical testing, impairment screening, drug testing, mitigation, deterrence, engaging with the impaired, report writing, documentation, and interviews.

The legalization and increasing use of Cannabis has heightened concerns about impairment in the workplace which is known to increase injury rates, casualty losses, absenteeism, and also to reduce productivity.

It's important for supervisors and managerial personnel to learn to recognize the signs of impairment and to understand how to safely respond. Among the strategies that are covered in this training are:

• Developing awareness of the signs of impairment, which may include changes in behavior, physical symptoms, and individual performance.
• Becoming aware of employee assistance programs and counseling services and providing support to employees who are impaired.
• Becoming familiar with an organization’s policies and procedures that address impairment and knowing how to follow them.
• Sharing company policies and procedures regarding impairment detection and management in the workplace.
• Providing resources and support for all employees to manage stress and maintain mental and physical health.
• Impairment in the workplace arises from a variety of causes, including the abuse of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, stress, and mental illness.

Other considerations in this training cover changes in an employee’s behavior, physical symptoms, and individual performance. With regard to providing support in the form of resources, the course discusses referrals to the company's employee assistance programs (EAP), or in-house or community counseling services..

If you have specific questions or are interested in this training, please send your questions to info@zxerex.com.

Richard Besserman, M.S., M.D.
ZXEREX CORPORATION
+1 480-518-9905
email us here

You just read:

"Workplace Impairment" - introductory training for managers and supervisory personnel

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Waste Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.