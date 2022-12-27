MASS Group Announces New Integration With FEIG Electronics

MASS Group is announcing a new integration of its RFID-powered manufacturing and warehouse software solution Traceability Made Easy® with FEIG Electronics, an innovative leader in the intelligent electronic system solutions market

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturing Automation & Software Systems, Inc., dba MASS Group, Inc., is excited to publicize its full software integration with RFID Hardware by FEIG Electronics. MASS Group's commercial off-the-shelf product Traceability Made Easy® (TME®) is a comprehensive RFID-powered inventory, container, asset and manufacturing tracking software solution that provides real-time visibility, traceability, and genealogy. FEIG Electronics is a leading global supplier of RFID and barcode systems that delivers high-caliber RFID readers and antennas for all standard operating frequencies. The combination of FEIG's exceptional product quality and MASS Group's all-encompassing RFID-powered software solution will play an integral role in the advancements in the RFID industry and enables organizations from all industries to drastically scale their manufacturing or warehouse operation.

FEIG Electronics' multiplexing technology offers distance, flexibility, and cost effectiveness for organizations looking to have a wide and accurate range of RFID prowess or expand their current RFID system. Whereas one reader counted as one location or portal, the multiplexor enables each antenna to be read individually, thereby increasing the space that can be covered per reader (can have up to 16 antennas per reader). With multiplexing hardware support, TME® RFID offers a comprehensive real-time tracking software platform for mobile equipment, containers, tools, inventory, IT assets, furniture, etc., across multi-tiered locations. MASS Group already offers the most cost-effective deployment of RFID on both a small and large scale and now, with the addition of FEIG Electronics' seamless integration, that solution can be scaled to higher extents.

In addition to RFID capabilities and enhanced traceability and genealogy, Traceability Made Easy® provides manufacturers, organizations and government agencies with better visibility, compliance, and process execution. This focus on visibility, compliance, and process execution is a core foundation for MASS Group's mission to deliver comprehensive and easy-to-use traceability and genealogy solutions. Our goal is to help end users, value-added resellers (VARS), and system integrators by providing an RFID-enabled, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS), extensible platform solution for all things related to supply chain traceability, inventory/warehouse management, asset inventory management, and Work-in-Process.

The comprehensive TME® application includes MES, CMMS, WMS, and RFID solutions, all available in one cloud-based platform that is ready out-of-the-box, quickly implemented, and requires no programming. TME® provides real-time dashboards/reporting and up-to-the-minute notifications, as well as innovative tools that enable supply chain managers, asset/warehouse managers, and process engineers to instantaneously make critical decisions. From raw material to finished goods, Traceability Made Easy® provides a full lifecycle management platform.

