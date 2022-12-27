PASHA HAWAII RENEWS SPONSORSHIP OF HOSPITALITY TENT FOR HAWAII’S ACTIVE AND RETIRED MILITARY AT 2023 SONY OPEN

Pasha Hawaii Marks Its Fourteenth Year Sponsoring the Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost;

Active and Retired Military Receive Free Admission, Food and Beverage

at Pasha Hawaii-Sponsored Appreciation Tent, January 12-15, 2023.

Photos of 2022 Sony Open Military Tent: https://bit.ly/3UTaukb Photo credit: Pasha Hawaii

[Honolulu –December 14, 2022] Pasha Hawaii, the official ocean transport company for the Sony Open,

has renewed its sponsorship of the 2023 Sony Open in support of Friends of Hawaii Charities. In honor of

Hawaii’s active and retired military personnel, Pasha Hawaii will also sponsor the Birdies for the Brave

Patriots’ Outpost, marking fourteen years of providing complimentary admission, and food and

beverage at this military hospitality tent.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Sony Open, and what better way to celebrate the many

contributions this event provides to our community, than by paying tribute to our military families for all

that they do,” said George Pasha, IV, President and CEO, Pasha Hawaii. “Hosting the Birdies for the

Brave Patriots’ Outpost is an event our employees look forward to and we are grateful to be able to

welcome these extraordinary men, women and their families, and thank them for their service to our

country.”

Each year, Pasha Hawaii welcomes more than 2,500 guests to its Birdies for the Brave Patriots’ Outpost.

Located on the 18th fairway, the military hospitality tent will be open to active duty and retired military

service members, National Guard and Reserve members, veterans, and their families, from Thursday,

January 12 through Sunday, January 15, 2023.

In addition to complimentary food and beverage at the Brave Patriots’ Outpost, free admission to the

Sony Open will be extended to active duty and retired military service members, National Guard and

Reserve members, and family members who present a valid military ID. Free admission is also extended

to veterans with tickets issued through the Veteran Tickets Foundation.

About Pasha Hawaii

Pasha Hawaii, an independent operating subsidiary of The Pasha Group, is one of the nation’s leading

domestic ocean shipping companies serving Hawaii from the continental United States. The company

operates a fleet of fully Jones Act-qualified vessels and operates out of multiple port terminals. Pasha

Hawaii is a trusted partner for many of the nation’s leading retailers, manufacturers and U.S.

government agencies, providing reliable containerized and roll-on/roll-off cargo services that leverage

its unique combination of ocean transportation and inland distribution capabilities to deliver goods that

are vital to the people of the State of Hawaii and the prosperity of the Hawaii market it serves.

