Content creator manages to monetise content within a week of starting with Housefly

Housefly is a web3 content monetization platform where creators get rewarded in MATIC & USDT from fans and followers directly in their crypto wallets. It welcomes different creators to publish and share their content and offers different types of paid subscriptions to their communities to give them access to exclusive content, private communities and discussion groups.

California - December 27th, 2022 - Housefly is a new community engagement platform that has managed to create quite a ripple since its quiet launch a few weeks ago. Crypto Vader is one of the new content creators of this community who managed to taste success in their first week itself.

The platform offers great provisions for content monetization as it makes smart use of the Polygon blockchain and web3 technology to help creators get rewarded for their creativity and individuality directly from their fans and followers without a middleman, payment processing solution or a financial institution. Users need to connect their MetaMask wallet to create a user account on Housefly. The platform offers 100% anonymity for users and it doesn’t require content creators to complete KYC identity verification in order to receive subscription payments in their connected wallet. Creators can add multiple content formats such as short “Tweet” style messages, rich media articles, images, videos, podcasts and NFT cards. The platform claims to be on a mission to democratize the creator economy and offers a generous subscriptions revenue share to creators that varies between 80-90% depending on the subscription value.

One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted as saying, “We are really excited about how Housefly has been generating the right buzz. We want to put content creators at the top of the creator economy food chain with our groundbreaking platform and offer content creators a one stop content publishing solution they have been looking for a long time. The results and responses so far have been overwhelming and our complete transparency of Housefly take rates powered by our decentralized payments solution has generated a great feedback among content creators in a world of unfair revenue share and hidden costs.”

Crypto Vader is highly impressed by what the company has offered it so far. He can see and verify all subscriptions in his crypt wallet and this has given them the impetus to actually bring forth the best quality of premium content. If the readers find the right value in the content, they will most likely hit the subscribe button and the subscription payment will be transferred to the creator’s account in seconds.

Housefly wants to leave no stone unturned to bring in more creators who are looking for an alternative that offers instant rewards in crypto, personal data privacy and fair revenue share. Those who want to explore the features offered by this platform can visit https://housefly.io

About Housefly

Housefly is a web3 content monetization platform where creators get rewarded in MATIC & USDT from fans and followers directly in their crypto wallets. It welcomes different creators to publish and share their content and offers different types of paid subscriptions to their communities to give them access to exclusive content, private communities and discussion groups.

Media Contact

Housefly

Janko Ivanov

United Arab Emirates