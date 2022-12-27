Sunlight Deadline Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Sunlight To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II ("Sunlight" or the "Company") SUNL and reminds investors of the February 14, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Sunlight stock or options between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SUNL.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) that Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On September 28, 2022, after the market closed, Sunlight disclosed that it would record a "non-cash advance receivables impairment charge of $30 million to $33 million during the Company's fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2022." The Company explained that "the Company was informed of certain actions taken by one of its installer partners to address liquidity issues faced by the installer" which "would likely result in an inability of the Company to collect on advances outstanding to such installer."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 57.1%, to close at $1.08 per share on September 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Sunlight's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

