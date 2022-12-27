Atlanta Furniture Taxi wins Best of Georgia 2022

Atlanta Furniture Taxi has been recognized as one of the best moving companies in Atlanta after being awarded the "Best of Georgia Moving Companies 2022." It has consistently ranked atop lists for high quality service, top notch customer communication, and being a fully licensed, bonded, and insured Atlanta moving company.

Atlanta Furniture Taxi continues to carve out its own space in the industry after winning Best of Georgia 2022, putting it in the spotlight of the best moving companies in the United States for this year. With the best staff, prices and reviews, clients are rest assured knowing their move is in good hands.

Atlanta Furniture Taxi, which specializes in residential and commercial moving services, provides background-checked and clean-cut Atlanta movers who lead the way in unloading, loading, packing, and moving services.

"Hiring an expert mover to help with home or business relocation can ensure a smooth and stress-free moving experience. When it comes to furniture, people need professional help due to the sheer size and weight of those items. In addition, furniture can be fragile, and glass tables or antique armoires should be protected properly. That's where Atlanta Furniture Taxi comes into the picture," explains Stuart of Atlanta Furniture Taxi.

A professional Atlanta moving company knows the optimal ways to pack, disassemble, transport, and reassemble furniture, navigating hallways and stairwells carefully, so those items stay safe and protected. The company’s full-time employees are well-trained and fully equipped to provide customers, and their belongings, with the best experience.

The company, consistently named among the best Atlanta local moving companies, assures safe, private, climate-conditioned warehouses available and ready for long and short-term storage needs. While it’s team of specialists typically perform Atlanta moving services in the local Atlanta area, it also offers full-service relocations throughout the United States.

The team successfully completes thousands of moves a year, so they have an in-depth understanding of what it takes to be successful, safe, and executed within a budget.

Atlanta Furniture Taxi has a five-star rating on various platforms, including Google, Facebook, and Bing. It has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), an independent organization that has sought to uphold specialized standards for businesses of all types and sizes across the United States for well over 100 years.

Chris M., a verified ATL Furniture Taxi client from Sugar Hill, GA, said his family used the firm for two moves in the Gwinnett Area. He lauded the team for its professionalism and courteousness.

"They were clear about all of the moving details upfront, so there were no surprises. They took great care in handling our furniture, especially a handmade cherry bedroom set from Vermont. On our second move, they came back to help after reassemble our washer and dryer into a different arrangement," Chris wrote in a review.

Elissa V., another verified client from Lilburn, GA, described Atlanta Furniture Taxi as "one of the best in the business."

"I moved last springtime and was in a PANIC to find movers in Atlanta. My original moving company bailed, and being a single mother in the big city of Atlanta. I was so worried that I would be scammed again. However, the Atlanta Furniture Taxi team took the best care of me and my son! From the time I called in to get a quote, they were understanding of my time restraints, as well as my budget," wrote Elissa.

Atlanta Furniture Taxi has become a force to be reckoned with in the following services and domains: local and long-distance household moving, short or long-term storage, commercial and/or office moves, load or unload-only assistance (typically for rental trucks or shipping containers), and in-home moves (shifting items from one room to another), all while packing in affordable moving boxes.

The US-based firm has also earned a reputation in the following services: crating or shipping, single-item or entire home/office storage, and unpacking, organizing, and labeling for pre or post-move.

Clients can get a free moving quote from Atlanta Furniture Taxi by submitting their move information at Atlantafurnituremovers.com. Others who wish to learn more about the company may follow its Instagram page at @ATLFurnituretaxi, its Facebook page at Atlanta Furniture Movers, and Google My Business at Atlanta Furniture Taxi Moving Company.

Media Contact

Atlanta Furniture Taxi Moving Company

Brett Kennedy

United States