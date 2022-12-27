Ayurvedam 4 You Ushers In A New Era Of Natural Wellness Globally With Their Online Platform

The company plans on becoming the World's No. #1 Online Ayurveda Solution.

With the sharp rise in diseases, a growing number of people across the globe are worried about the state of their health. Moreover, the prices of conventional drugs have also risen exponentially, putting them out of reach of families living paycheck to paycheck. This is why a growing number of people are looking for alternatives globally, and, Ayurvedam 4 You, a leading Ayurveda Company in the world, is trying to make a difference.

The health and wellness company has launched a marketplace to showcase its extensive range of original ayurvedic products and make them accessible to a global audience. Ayurveda, a holistic healing system that dates back 5000 years, is renowned for helping restore the balance between mind, body, and spirit with the help of all-natural herbal formulations that work well with nutritious and lifestyle changes.

Some of the top suppliers listed on the platform include Kottakkal Ayurveda, Nagarjuna Ayurveda Centre, AMMOI- Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Association, Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA), and more. The company has already launched in UAE and is soon launching in Europe and USA. Their vision is to make Indian ayurveda available globally for people to benefit from.

Announcing the platform, a representative for the company said, "We are extremely pleased to expand this platform to Europe and USA. We decided after seeing a portal of such a scale with our variety of authentic ayurvedic products was missing. We believe that the Ayurvedic tradition can contribute to the health and wellness of millions at an affordable price. Because of the Covid pandemic, many people are taking their health more seriously than ever, and we want to help them in this journey. The traditional ayurvedic formulations can help boost immunity and improve their overall fitness."

He added, "We believe that Ayurveda holds much-needed solutions to the problems in the present age. That is why we are at the forefront of raising awareness and are getting renowned doctors on board the platform. Doctors have a key role to play if Ayurvedic healing treatments are to become a mainstay in markets such as Europe and America."

In line with this vision, the company is enlisting doctors as torch-bearers of the natural tradition. Their "MAP ME" campaigns offer doctors an excellent opportunity to showcase and highlight their services and clinics.

The company recently participated in an International expo in Dubai. People interested in learning more about their doctors, patients, and Ayurvedic herbal products and suppliers can reach out to them using the information mentioned below.

Media Contact

Ayurvedam 4 You

Customer Service

+971 545827626

United Arab Emirates