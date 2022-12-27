Source Digital Introduces World's First Smart TV Metaverse Experience

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Digital, Inc. and Sansar, Inc. announce what is believed to be the first-ever metaverse experience on smart TVs.



The Sansar™ app activated by Source™ is available exclusively on TVs running webOS, giving millions of viewers access to the immersive action of today's hottest sports and entertainment events from the comfort of home - or anywhere they may roam. The Sansar™ app empowers viewers to customize their viewing experience by accessing their favorite live events in a 2D or 3D environment synchronized in real time, where they can also purchase merchandise, engage with their communities, and so much more.

"We spent years developing and patenting Source's revolutionary style of engaging and monetizing viewers on their terms across digital media," says Source Digital CEO/Co-Founder Hank Frecon. "Now, we are honored to be part of creating this industry-first experience on over 120 million TVs worldwide, with many more events and experiences to come."

The Sansar™ app is the world's first practical, user-friendly application of metaverse capabilities on connected LG devices, delivering the immersive power of the Sansar metaverse to viewers anywhere, at any time and offering access to the "dual world" of 2D/3D events, customized to specific viewer interests.

Join in a live-action concert or sporting event stream on LG TVs; then, at any point during the event, switch to the 3D metaverse with the simple click of a button or tap of a finger. Engage with a synchronized, real-time experience, complete with intuitive options to buy merchandise, engage with other community members, experience the event through the eyes of fan-favorite players/performers, and so much more.

Download the Sansar™ app at sansar.com to experience the revolution or try it at CESⓇ in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023 - "the most influential tech event in the world."

Learn more about Source Digital, Inc. at SourceDigital.net . Follow @SourceSync on Instagram, @SourceSync_io on Twitter, or connect with the tech company on LinkedIn at Source Digital.

About Source Digital, Inc.:

Source Digital, Inc. is a disruptive monetization platform that delivers a new era of social engagement through video and the metaverse. Building a network out of networks, Source offers the first in-video, contextually-driven, frictionless acquisition experience of information, digital and physical goods, contextually-driven advertising, sports betting, and more! Source Digital's technology allows content creators, owners, brands, and retailers to seamlessly engage with viewers across any device or screen in real time. An immersive approach to interactive video and the metaverse, the company's patented technology inspires brand loyalty organically through continuous, personalized engagement, reducing audience drift while yielding nuanced measurements and substantially increased avenues for monetization. Source Digital is in revenue with 11 current patents covering the intersection of 2D and 3D content, along with metadata-driven ad placement. Learn more at SourceDigital.net .

