SeaSpine Announces 100th Placement of 7D FLASH™ Navigation System

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the placement of its 100th 7D FLASH™ Navigation System globally. The 7D FLASH™ Navigation System uses visible light to create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation in just seconds, which is expected to result in shorter and more efficient spinal procedures with less radiation exposure. It is the only marketed image-guidance system that utilizes novel and proprietary camera-based technology, coupled with machine-vision algorithms, to eliminate the long-standing frustrations with legacy surgical navigation platforms.



The 100th system was purchased by Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia. "I'm delighted that Inova Fairfax is the hospital system that helped 7D achieve such an important milestone with the placement of its 100th unit, and that Inova is the first in the Washington metropolitan area to be able to offer SeaSpine FLASH Navigation’s cutting-edge technology to my patients undergoing spine surgery,” said orthopedic surgeon Dr. Laurel Blakemore. “Their unique segmental referencing method and FLASH navigation system will protect patients and providers from the cumulative effects of radiation while allowing for more accurate placement of spinal fixation. We can virtually eliminate use of X-ray during the surgery and overall reduce radiation for the patient and save time compared to other navigation systems."

The speed, accuracy, and efficiency of machine-vision technology is intended to provide significant economic value, lower radiation for staff and patients in open procedures, and harnesses the true potential of image-guided navigation – providing a truly unique offering for both open and minimally invasive spine procedures.

Another recent installation occurred at Parkview Orthopedic Hospital with Dr. Ahmer Ghori. “We are excited to be the first facility in Indiana to offer SeaSpine FLASH Navigation’s cutting-edge technology to patients undergoing spine surgery,” stated Dr. Ghori. “The FLASH Navigation system eliminates intraoperative radiation associated with the ‘spin’ required for traditional navigation technologies, thus leapfrogging operative efficiency while protecting patients and providers from the cumulative effects of radiation. FLASH technology eliminates the challenges of changing the anatomy intra-op with positioning, interbody work, or simply by knocking the reference frame.”

“These milestones represent the continued clinical acceptance that the FLASH™ Navigation system has seen since joining the SeaSpine family in 2021,” said Brian Stuart, Vice President of Sales, Enabling Technologies at SeaSpine. “As we continue to deliver new functionality like the recently launched percutaneous spine module for minimally invasive spine procedures, we expect to see continued growth throughout the US, and around the world with this game changing technology.”

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaSpine cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the expectation that the 7D FLASH Navigation System will result in shorter and more efficient spinal procedures and expected future global revenue growth for the 7D FLASH Navigation Systems as a result of the recently launched percutaneous spine module for minimally invasive spine procedures. Among the factors that could cause or contribute to material differences between the Company’s actual results and the expectations indicated by the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the ability of the 7D FLASH Navigation System to perform as designed and intended and to meet the needs of surgeons and patients; risks inherent in the use of novel imaging techniques, including advanced optical technologies and machine vision-based registration algorithms; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company’s news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. SeaSpine does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement set forth in this news release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Greg Chodaczek

610-368-6505

ir@seaspine.com



