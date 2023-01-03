CLICTA DIGITAL AGENCY LAUNCHES GOOGLE AD GRANTS MANAGEMENT TO SUPPORT NONPROFITS
Clicta Digital launches Google Ad Grants management, tailored towards helping nonprofits gain access of up to $10,000 per month of Google Ad Grants funding.
With the launch of our Google Ad Grants program, we can continue to expand our reach, partner with green-minded organizations and work together to solve the planet's most urgent environmental issues.””DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLICTA DIGITAL AGENCY LAUNCHES GOOGLE AD GRANTS MANAGEMENT TO SUPPORT NONPROFITS
— Ronald Robbins, CEO of Clicta Digital Agency
Clicta Digital Agency launches Google Ad Grants management services, tailored specifically towards helping nonprofits gain access of up to $10,000 per month of Google Ad Grants funding.
“Stemming off our recent partnership with 1% for the Planet and Coral Restoration Foundation, we felt compelled to do more, and to do our part in addressing the health of the environment”, says Ronald Robbins, CEO of Clicta Digital Agency. “With the launch of our Google Ad Grants management services tailored specifically towards nonprofits, we can continue to expand our reach, and influence, in partnering with other green-minded organizations, working together to solve the planet's most urgent environmental issues.”
With the launch of their Google Ad Grants management and nonprofit marketing services, Clicta Digital is providing approved nonprofits with assistance in applying for and managing grants. With these grants, approved nonprofits will have the opportunity to raise awareness, attract donors, and recruit volunteers. To learn more and see if you qualify, read their Guide to Google Ad Grants or contact them directly on their website.
About Clicta Digital Agency
Clicta Digital is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Denver, CO with satellite offices across North America. They provide organizations with data-driven SEO, PPC, content marketing digital marketing services. With well over a decades worth of experience, Clicta Digital’s marketing experts specialize in ranking companies #1 on Google to increase website traffic, leads, and sales.
Clicta Digital Agency also participates in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, and works to foster business to business relationships with other LGBTBE’s worldwide throughout the year. They plan to continue participating in 1% for the Planet’s business membership programs, and partnering with select nonprofit organizations across the globe.
Media Contact Information
Ronald Robbins, Founder & CEO
ron@clictadigital.com
+1 (720) 772-8297
https://clictadigital.com
# # #
Ronald Robbins
Clicta Digital Agency
+1 720-772-8297
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram