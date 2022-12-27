Wilsonart® Honored with Seven Industry Awards in 2022

TEMPLE, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, reinforced its position as a leader in the building and remodeling industry by earning seven top industry awards in 2022. The prestigious accolades not only celebrate Wilsonart's design and engineering innovations but also highlight the brand's role in advancing the surfaces category.



"It is always an honor to be recognized by our peers and esteemed industry professionals," said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. "These awards reinforce that the work we are doing in the commercial and residential arenas is resonating with both specifiers and consumers."

Awards received by Wilsonart in 2022 centered on sustainability and product innovation, and included the following:

SUSTAINABILITY

Business Intelligence Group – 2022 Sustainability Award

In recognition of its eco-friendly products, processes and overall commitment to sustainability, Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces received a 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award from the Business Intelligence Group. The award honors organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice.

Green Builder Media – Sustainable Products of the Year

Wilsonart's High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Stone collection was recognized as one of 50 Sustainable Products of the Year by Green Builder Media. The annual list honors the building industry's most eco-friendly new products. Wilsonart® HPL Stone made the list in the Floors and Surfaces category.

PRODUCT/DESIGN INNOVATION

Kitchen and Bath Business Readers' Choice Awards

Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) magazine's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards celebrate the best brands across 25 different categories. For the second consecutive year, Wilsonart captured top honors in the Kitchen Countertop category based on input provided by the magazine's design-savvy readers.

Qualified Remodeler – 2022 Remodelers' Choice: 100 Most Requested Products

Wilsonart's High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Stone collection earned a spot in Qualified Remodeler's 2022 Remodelers' Choice: 100 Most Requested Products. The annual list is a compilation of products that have generated the most inquiries over the past 12 months among the magazine's professional trade audience.

Professional Builder's 2022 Top 100 Products

Professional Builder named Wilsonart's Wetwall™ Waterproof Wall Panel System to its list of Top 100 Products for 2022 based on the high level of reader interest the product received throughout the year.

Builder and Developer 2022 Building Products Brand Survey

Wilsonart Laminate was recognized as a winner in the countertop category in Builder and Developer's 2022 Building Materials Brand Preference Survey. The annual list is a compilation of the products most preferred by the readers of Builder and Developer, and Builder Bytes.

Architectural Record Products of the Year

Architectural Record named New Leaf Matte Grain Finish a winner in the Ceilings and Walls category of its annual Products of the Year competition. Chosen by an independent jury of U.S.-based architects and designers, the winners represent a selection of the world's top materials, systems, and furnishings.

"These accolades underscore Wilsonart's commitment to engineering surface solutions that offer superior design, quality and performance," noted Mikesell. "All of our products are inspired by nature, built with sustainability in mind, and engineered with style and durability for today and tomorrow."

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL and Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

